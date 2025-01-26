Water crisis likely to be back in Bengaluru? Study finds decline in ground water level ahead of summer

Bengaluru is likely to face yet another water crisis this summer, with groundwater levels in areas such as Mahadevapura and Whitefield expected to dip significantly. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued a warning to residents, urging them to avoid relying on groundwater and to consider alternative water sources. As the ground water levels are likely to come down, Bengaluru is expected to see another water crisis (Pic for representation)(PTI)

Also Read - Karnataka's Republic Day tableau depicts artistic temples of Lakkundi

What did the study find?

In a recent scientific study conducted to evaluate the city’s water scarcity risks, BWSSB identified 80 wards, including 110 villages, as being highly dependent on groundwater and at significant risk of severe water shortages. According to a BWSSB release, these areas face an urgent need for alternative water solutions.

Speaking to PTI, BWSSB chairman Ram Prasanth Manohar said, "We appeal to residents, particularly those living in high-risk wards, to transition from groundwater to Cauvery water connections," said Manohar, a BWSSB official. "The Cauvery Phase 5 Project has boosted water supply, providing a more sustainable option for Bengaluru’s growing population."

The study, described as a pioneering initiative in India, was conducted in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Manohar highlighted that this research is part of a broader effort to address Bengaluru's water challenges during the summer months.

Also Read - Kannada activists intervene into TDP event in Bengaluru, removes banners for not including Kannada. Video

"This study marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable water management for the city. By using scientific research, we are better equipped to tackle water shortages and implement long-term solutions," he added.

The findings also indicate a significant drop in groundwater levels across Bengaluru, which relies heavily on borewells for water, with an estimated daily extraction of 800 million liters. In central Bengaluru, the groundwater level is predicted to decline by 5 meters, while areas under city municipal corporations (CMC) may experience drops between 10 and 15 meters. In the 110 villages under Bengaluru’s jurisdiction, the decline could be as steep as 20 to 25 meters.

This initiative, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, included the formation of a special task force comprising IISc scientists and officials from both state and central groundwater development departments. Over six months, the task force conducted an in-depth analysis of Bengaluru’s water supply and groundwater data to devise a sustainable action plan aimed at mitigating future water crises in the city.

(With PTI inputs)