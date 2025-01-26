Menu Explore
Karnataka's Republic Day tableau depicts artistic temples of Lakkundi

PTI
Jan 26, 2025

Located in Gadag district of Karnataka, about 70 km from Hubballi, Lakkundi is called the "Cradle of Stone Craft" for its stunning stone architecture.

Karnataka's tableau in the 76th Republic-Day parade here on Sunday depicted the exquisite and artistic temples of the historic city of Lakkundi.

The front part of the tableau that rolled down Kartavya Path had the Brahma statue from the Brahma Jinalaya temple.
The front part of the tableau that rolled down Kartavya Path had the Brahma statue from the Brahma Jinalaya temple.

Located in Gadag district of Karnataka, about 70 km from Hubballi, Lakkundi is called the "Cradle of Stone Craft" for its stunning stone architecture.

The front part of the tableau that rolled down Kartavya Path had the Brahma statue from the Brahma Jinalaya temple, the oldest Jain shrine in Lakkundi dedicated to Lord Mahaveera.

It was followed by the open-pillared mantapa of the Brahma Jinalaya temple.

The main section of the tableau had on display the grand and ornate Kashi Vishweshwara temple and Nanneshwara temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The temples of Lakkundi reflect the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka and celebrate all faiths and religions. The southern state has always been a "SarvaJanangadaShaanthiya Thota", a quintessential garden of peace.

Lakkundi is home to beautiful temples, stepwells and inscriptions from the Chalukya dynasty.

Besides being a cultural powerhouse, Lakkundi was a large thriving city and a commercial hub between the 10th and 12th century AD.

The city was ruled by several dynasties but the most important of them were the Chalukyas.

Lakkundi is a paradise for antiquarians and architecture enthusiasts. It has 50 temples, most of which are dedicated to Lord Shiva, 101 stepwells and 29 inscriptions.

It is an epitome of the Kalyani Chalukyas' excellence in art, culture and architecture.

