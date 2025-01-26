Bengaluru viral video turns out to be affair cover-up, cops debunk 'camera in geyser' claim

A recent viral video from Bengaluru, where a man was reportedly thrashed for allegedly installing a camera inside a geyser to record inappropriate videos of a woman, has taken a surprising turn. Bengaluru Police have clarified that the incident was fabricated, revealing that the parties involved were in a consensual affair and the "camera in the geyser" claim was a cover-up, as reported by The Times of India. A man from Bengaluru was thrashed by a mob after a woman claimed that he placed camera in water geyser.

The video showed a woman in her 20s, masked, accusing the man of blackmailing her, which sparked outrage among a gathered crowd. The group took matters into their own hands, encouraging the woman to hit the man with her slippers. Police arrived at the scene after being alerted by the crowd and escorted the accused man, the woman, and others to the police station.

Upon initial investigation, officers grew suspicious, questioning the feasibility of a camera surviving inside a geyser due to the high temperatures. The man, meanwhile, denied the allegations, claiming they were untrue.

Detecting inconsistencies in the accounts, officers separated the parties for further questioning. A woman officer privately spoke to the alleged victim, who confessed to a different version of events. She admitted to taking her own intimate photos and sending them to the man during their ongoing affair. When their relationship was discovered, she reportedly told her husband and others that she was unaware of how her photos ended up on the man’s phone, accusing him of blackmail to shift the blame.

Police asked the woman to file a formal complaint, which she declined. The man also chose not to press charges against the crowd that had assaulted him. By midnight, the parties left the station without filing any cases. A senior officer described the incident as an affair that had spiraled out of control.