Padma awards: 96-year-old puppeteer from Karnataka gets Padma Shri award. Who is she?

A 96-year-old puppeteer from Karnataka's Koppal district, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, for her remarkable contributions to the field of art. This recognition, announced on Friday, celebrates her dedication to Togalu Gombeyaata, a traditional form of shadow puppetry. 96-year-old puppeteer from Karnataka's Koppal district, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded Shillekyathara as a worthy recipient, acknowledging her unparalleled commitment to puppetry over the past seven decades. “The nation takes immense pride in Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara being honored with the Padma Shri for 2025. Her dedication to the art form, which she has nurtured as a way of life while showcasing Karnataka's culture both nationally and internationally, makes her truly deserving of this recognition,” Siddaramaiah said.

Calling her an inspiration for future generations, the Chief Minister expressed his admiration for her lifelong service to the arts. “In an era where rural art and folk traditions are fading into history, Bhimavva’s dedication has ensured that puppetry remains alive in the hearts of the people. Her achievements will continue to inspire generations,” he added.

Who is Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara

Hailing from Moranala village in Koppal, Shillekyathara has been a torchbearer for Togalu Gombeyaata. Her family, custodians of this art for over a century, has performed epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Committed to preserving this cultural heritage, Shillekyathara has also focused on training the younger generation to carry the tradition forward.

The Padma Shri recipients from Karnataka include 81-year-old Gondhal folk artist Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar from Bagalkot, pioneering oncologist Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane from Kalaburagi, entrepreneur and philanthropist Prashanth Prakash, and Grammy-winning composer and environmental advocate Ricky Kej.

Among other honorees from Karnataka, violin virtuoso and composer Dr. L Subramaniam received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honor in India. Veteran actor and former minister Anant Nag, along with journalist and scholar Dr. A Surya Prakash, were conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

In total, eight individuals from Karnataka were recognized this year for their exceptional contributions in various fields, reflecting the state’s rich cultural and intellectual legacy.