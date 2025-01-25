‘We want justice for Karnataka, Bengaluru, and irrigation dept’: DyCM DK Shivakumar on Union Budget

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the central government to allocate funds for key projects in Bengaluru and the state's irrigation sector. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar appealed to parliamentarians and central ministers to exert pressure on the central government for a fair allocation.

"I don't want to comment much. We want justice for Karnataka, Bengaluru, and the irrigation department... I appeal to all the parliament members and central government ministers to put some pressure (on the central govt) to allocate money for the projects in Bengaluru. Karnataka is a place which is one of those states that generates the highest employment and also ranks second in paying taxes. I think the (union) finance minister will look into it as she also represents Karnataka," he said.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge stated that he has no expectations from the Union Budget.

"We have seen 11 years of 'Modinomics' and what has that resulted in? It has resulted in in rupee being the weakest. It has resulted in higher consumer price indexes. It has resulted in the 'thali' price going up. The petrol and diesel prices are going up. The tax formulas have collapsed the middle class and the business class. SMEs and MSMEs have collapsed and there is absolutely no job creation. Agriculture production is at its lowest. FDI is at its lowest. People are taking money out of the country. In January month alone, more than 9 billion dollars of investments have been pulled out by foreign countries," Kharge said.

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda stated that Karnataka has already highlighted its expectations from the budget in the pre-budget meeting.

"In the pre-budget meeting convened by the union finance minister, Karnataka has already articulated its expectations from the budget. Primarily, the devolution to Karnataka has been cut severely, on top of that injury, the Government of India is meeting out very unfavourable cut to Karnataka by denying a special grant of 11,495 crores recommended by the finance commission," Gowda said.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget will be presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on January 31. Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14, and the two Houses will resume their sittings on March 10. (ANI)