Connor Murphy cause of death: 5 things to know as American fitness influencer drowns in Thailand, chilling details out
Connor Murphy, a fitness influencer with over 2.3 million YouTube subscribers, has died in an apparent drowning in Thailand.
Fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Murphy has reportedly passed away following an apparent drowning incident in Thailand, as stated by various news sources. However, authorities are still probing the details surrounding his demise.
According to The Bangkok Post, law enforcement stated that Murphy, a fitness influencer, bodybuilder, and YouTuber originally from Texas with over 2.3 million subscribers, seemed to exhibit increasing agitation upon his arrival at a residential estate in the Bang Phli district.
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Connor Murphy cause of death: All on his erratic behavior before drowning incident
- Pol. Col. Veeraphong Roobsuay, the deputy superintendent of investigations at Bang Phli Police Station, mentioned that Murphy allegedly exhibited erratic behavior prior to sprinting towards a nearby lake.
- The publication noted that witnesses, including a security guard and an employee of the housing estate, informed investigators that Murphy arrived in a rented vehicle and attempted to hand the driver 1,000 baht.
- The driver is said to have refused the money upon observing Murphy's strange conduct. Subsequently, Murphy purportedly approached a nearby vehicle and requested a ride into the estate, but the security guard cautioned the driver against stopping.
- Murphy then started yelling, rolling on the ground, and lifting his hands as if in prayer, as per the newspaper. Responding police officers indicated that he abruptly ran and leaped into the lake, leading authorities to request more officers and rescue teams.
- The Bangkok Post reported that rescue divers located Murphy's body approximately 30 minutes later, which was subsequently transported to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.
Investigators also conducted a search of Murphy's rented residence near the lake, where, as stated by The Bangkok Post, they discovered black and yellow paint splattered throughout the property, including on various electrical appliances.
Who was Connor Murphy?
As reported by TMZ, Connor Murphy gained fame in the mid-2010s via his YouTube channel, where he shared videos related to bodybuilding, fitness, and pranks. The outlet noted that Murphy frequently referred to himself as a "gigachad," a term from internet slang that describes a man who is exceptionally attractive, confident, and physically fit.
Additionally, Murphy was linked to the online "looksmaxxing" community, a subculture focused on enhancing physical appearance through rigorous grooming, fitness regimens, cosmetic procedures, and other methods aimed at improving one's looks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More