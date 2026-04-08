Internet compares Pakistan to Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy in US-Iran talks
Pakistan’s role as a mediator between the United States and Iran has sparked a wave of memes across social media.
Pakistan’s role as a mediator between the United States and Iran has sparked a wave of memes across social media. The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, just an hour before US President Donald Trump's deadline to "obliterate" Iran was set to expire. Negotiations between the two countries are scheduled to begin in Pakistan on Friday — a development that quickly became a source of amusement online, giving rise to a flood of ‘Pakistan’ memes on X.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as the mediator, said Islamabad would welcome delegates from both sides for talks aimed at reaching a “conclusive agreement.”
(Also read: ‘Draft’ tag in Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s X post edit history raises questions)
As Trump dialled back on his threat to end civilization in Iran, memes flooded social media. Take a look at some of the funniest memes on the US-Iran ceasefire and Pakistan’s role in it.
Funniest memes on US-Iran ceasefire:
Pakistan’s mediator role inspired a host of creative posts. One popular meme drew parallels between Pakistan and a scene from Peaky Blinders, featuring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby:
As part of the ceasefire, Iran agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage through the strait would be allowed under Iranian military management, though it was not immediately clear whether Iran would fully loosen its control. The Hormuz agreement also became a meme hotspot online.
The Hormuz point also sparked a flurry of memes online.
Meanwhile, critics of the war wondered when people across the world could expect a ‘ceasefire on inflation’.
More on US-Iran ceasefire
US President Donald Trump described Tuesday as “a big day for world peace” as the conflict moved toward a ceasefire.
He posted on Truth Social: "A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin' around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.
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