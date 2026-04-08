Internet compares Pakistan to Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy in US-Iran talks

Pakistan’s role as a mediator between the United States and Iran has sparked a wave of memes across social media. The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, just an hour before US President Donald Trump's deadline to "obliterate" Iran was set to expire. Negotiations between the two countries are scheduled to begin in Pakistan on Friday — a development that quickly became a source of amusement online, giving rise to a flood of ‘Pakistan’ memes on X. A scene from Peaky Blinders became a meme in the midst of US-Iran ceasefire

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as the mediator, said Islamabad would welcome delegates from both sides for talks aimed at reaching a “conclusive agreement.”

(Also read: ‘Draft’ tag in Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s X post edit history raises questions)

As Trump dialled back on his threat to end civilization in Iran, memes flooded social media. Take a look at some of the funniest memes on the US-Iran ceasefire and Pakistan’s role in it.