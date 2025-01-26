Menu Explore
Kannada activists intervene into TDP event in Bengaluru, removes banners for not including Kannada. Video

ByHT News Desk
Jan 26, 2025 12:24 PM IST

Similar confrontations have occurred recently, with Kannada activists demanding that organizations and businesses prioritize the use of Kannada in Bengaluru. 

Local Kannada activists interrupted an event organized by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Bengaluru's KR Puram, forcing the removal of banners that did not include Kannada text. The incident sparked heated arguments between the activists and the event organizers, with the former questioning how an event could be held in an open ground in Bengaluru without using the local language.

Kannada activists forced organizers to remove the banners that are in Telugu in Bengaluru event.
Kannada activists forced organizers to remove the banners that are in Telugu in Bengaluru event.

Here is the video

In a viral video circulating online, the TDP, which is in power in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, was seen hosting the 'Sankranti Sambaralu,' a festival for the Telugu-speaking community in the city. A group of activists confronted the organizers, questioning why the banners only featured Telugu and failed to include Kannada. They accused the organizers of disrespecting Kannada and criticized the use of public spaces for such events without accommodating the local language.

The incident has reignited a broader debate on inclusivity and mutual respect in Bengaluru. Similar confrontations have occurred recently, with Kannada activists demanding that organizations and businesses prioritize the use of Kannada in Karnataka's capital.

Reactions to the incident have been divided. One social media user commented, "There has to be an explanation from the local TDP workers and giving an abstract about the purpose of services they are offering in Karnataka." Another said, "We need to unite and stand up against it, regardless of our political ideology differences."

However, others questioned the activists' interference in what they deemed a private event. "That’s a private event. What you have to do with that? Day by day degrading yourself. Karnataka and Kannada have a great heritage and respect. Don’t spoil that with your cheap actions," wrote one user.

Another user expressed concern over the implications of such disruptions, asking, "It's a private program.... What's the problem? You mean... non-Kannadigas should not celebrate even a marriage function or festivals in Kannada Land? You guys are becoming more violent day by day. Remember one day you will regret the same."

