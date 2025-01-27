'Bengaluru's soul murdered': Rajeev Chandrasekhar blames corrupt ministers for city's decline amid Ahmedabad comparison

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister, took to X on Sunday to criticize Bengaluru's leadership, attributing the city's ongoing decline to the actions of past leaders. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (PTI)

He described Bengaluru as a once-great city whose "soul, character, and culture had been murdered" by a series of corrupt ministers, many of whom were also builders and contractors.

Read his full post here:

Chandrasekhar's remarks followed a social media post by Siddharth Dialani, CEO of BharatAgri, who praised Ahmedabad for being "at least 10 years ahead" of Bengaluru in terms of infrastructure, roads, and traffic management.

"Ahmedabad is at least 10 years ahead of Bangalore in terms of road quality, footpaths, traffic management, traffic signals, etc. Bangalore is in shambles. Here, every traffic signal has a working timer with bright lights. This alone reduces driver anxiety, and makes them stop with patience. Can't believe that such a basic thing is missing in almost all signals of Bangalore," he wrote in a series of posts.

The CEO went on to say that Bengaluru's roads were dusty and the traffic signals were not visible. However, in Ahmedabad, he said that the roads were wide and prominent.

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie, 26, killed after bike skids and BMTC bus runs over him: Report)

"Looking at Bangalore, I used to believe that Indian road quality is going down. After looking at Ahmedabad, I realised that It's not India, it's just Bangalore! I couldn't find any potholes on Ahmedabad roads," he said.

Mohandas Pai, former CFO at Infosys, blasted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the city's downfall. In a tweet, he said "A big big shame on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike," Pai said reacting to the CEO's remark.

The post received over one million views and divided the internet. While some users agreed with the CEO, others refuted his claims.

(Also Read: Water crisis likely to be back in Bengaluru? Study finds decline in ground water level ahead of summer)