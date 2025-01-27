Bengaluru techie, 26, killed after bike skids and BMTC bus runs over him: Report

A 26-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru, lost his life in an accident on ITPL Road in Brookefield, on Friday evening. The HAL traffic police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. (Representational Image)

The incident, reported around 6.30 pm near the Airports Authority of India (AAI) compound wall, occurred when Rohith R Patil was commuting to his workplace in Brookefield in East Bengaluru, Deccan Herald reported.

According to the police, his motorcycle skidded after an optical fibre cable, abandoned on the road, became entangled in the bike's wheel. This caused him to lose control and fall.

Following this, a BMTC bus ran over him before it could come to a halt.

According to police official as reported by the publication, Patil was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but the severity of his injuries resulted in significant blood loss, leading to his death on the spot. The officer also noted that the bus was moving slowly due to peak-hour traffic, but the driver was unable to stop in time to prevent the tragedy, the report added.

Patil, a resident of Bommanahalli, had been en route to work when the accident occurred. The HAL traffic police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

14 killed in two separate accidents

Recently, as many as fourteen people were killed and 24 sustained injuries in two separate road accidents occurred in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts.

Condoling the tragic incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the families would be paid compensation.

"It’s heartbreaking to hear the news that 14 people died in two separate accidents in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district. I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

"The families of the deceased will be provided appropriate compensation by the government," he added.

In the Yellapura incident, a truck carrying 29 fruit sellers fell into a 50-metre-deep valley.

In the Raichur incident, at least four persons including three students were killed and nine others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned due to a tyre burst.