Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka doctor kidnapped for 6 crore ransom, released with 300 for return home: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2025 10:19 AM IST

In Bellary, a paediatrician was kidnapped for ₹6 crore ransom but released hours later with only ₹300.

In Karnataka’s Bellary district, a 45-year-old paediatrician was abducted on Saturday morning by a gang demanding a ransom of 6 crore. However, the doctors' abductors let him go after a few hours, leaving him with only 300 to return home.

The kidnappers contacted doctor's brother, through a WhatsApp call.(File)
The kidnappers contacted doctor's brother, through a WhatsApp call.(File)

According to Indian Express report, Dr Sunil, who was on a morning walk in Suryanarayanapet, was seized by the gang around 6 am. The attackers, traveling in a Tata Indigo, dragged him into the car and sped away, as captured by nearby CCTV cameras.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru's soul murdered': Rajeev Chandrasekhar blames corrupt ministers for city's decline amid Ahmedabad comparison)

Following the abduction, the kidnappers contacted Dr Sunil’s brother, Venugopal Gupta, through a WhatsApp call. Gupta, the president of the local liquor dealers' association, was told to pay 6 crore in ransom, with half of the amount to be provided in gold, the report added.

Gupta quickly notified the authorities, prompting an immediate police operation that blocked key exit points of the district. Despite the extensive search, the kidnappers released Dr Sunil at around 8 pm, abandoning him in a secluded area with only 300 to take a bus back to his home.

(Also Read: Bengaluru News Live Today January 27, 2025 : 'Look at Maharashtra': Karnataka Kho Kho players reject CM Siddaramaiah's cash award after World Cup victory)

Business rivalry angle

According to police as per the publication, Dr Sunil was deeply shaken by the experience. Investigators are working to gather more details from him while continuing their efforts to apprehend the kidnappers.

Authorities are also probing the possibility of a connection to Gupta’s liquor business, given his prominent position in the local trade, and whether any business rivalry played a role in the crime.

(Also Read: 'Look at Maharashtra': Karnataka Kho Kho players reject CM Siddaramaiah's cash award after World Cup victory)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On