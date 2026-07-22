District-level panel formed to prevent waterlogging in city

The Delhi government on Tuesday formed district-level coordination committees (DLCCs) in all 13 districts of the city to strengthen coordination among civic and government agencies to prevent waterlogging during and after monsoon, officials said. “The committees aim to prevent waterlogging and ensure public safety through coordination among various departments,” Gupta said.

According to officials, the committees – formed on the directions of chief minister Rekha Gupta – will oversee the implementation of monsoon preparedness measures and monitor compliance with the standard operating procedures framed by the state-level coordination committee.

“The committees aim to prevent waterlogging and ensure public safety through coordination among various departments,” Gupta said.

The committees will be coordinating with departments responsible for roads and drains, monitoring desilting operations, deploying temporary pumps and conducting inspections of vulnerable waterlogging locations. They will also identify flood-prone areas, review preparedness on the ground to address operational issues during monsoon.

According to the order issued by the additional chief secretary of the irrigation and flood control department, each committee will be headed by the district magistrate of the respective district. Members will include officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) or Delhi Cantonment Board, the additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic), and representatives of power distribution companies BSES and TPDDL. The additional district magistrate will serve as the member secretary.