Sohna chowk crash victim, 20, succumbs to injuries in Gurugram

A 20-year-old man, who was critically injured along with three family members after a speeding Thar allegedly crashed into their car at Sohna Chowk on July 17, succumbed to his injuries during treatment early on Tuesday, police said. The impact was so severe that despite airbags deploying, Divansh suffered extensive brain trauma, doctors said. (HT)

The deceased has been identified as Divansh Chaddha, a resident of Nai Basti in Sector 8. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital on MG Road in Sector 14, where he passed away around 1.30am, officers said.

Divansh’s cousin, Yashika Pal Chaddha, 25, continues to remain critical. She suffered multiple fractures to her face, jaw, ribs and other parts of the body and remains on ventilator support, police said.

“She, too, is on ventilator support,” a senior police officer said, citing medical officials.

With Divansh’s death, Gurugram police said more stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be added to the FIR registered in connection with the case.

The family had left their home early on July 17 for a morning walk at a park in their Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The vehicle was hit by the Thar at Sohna Chowk at around 4.50am while they were returning home.

Police said Divansh was at the wheel, with Yashika seated behind him on the rear left. His mother, Meenakshi Chaddha, was in the front passenger seat, while his sister Lakshita Chaddha, 23, was seated beside Yashika.

“The Thar struck the driver’s side, causing the car to flip multiple times, which led to critical injuries for both Divansh and Yashika,” an officer said.