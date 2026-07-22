City’s elevated Ring Rd project clashes with Centre’s park plan

Delhi government’s ambitious plan to set up an elevated Ring Road at the cost of ₹11,785 crore is facing a hurdle in the form of an alignment conflict with the Central government’s plan to set up Navbharat Udyan on the Yamuna bank, a senior government official said on Sunday. Officials said the corridor’s design will remain undecided until plans for the Yamuna riverfront project are finalised.

As part of the Central Vista project, a 132-metre-high tower is likely to come up near the Ring Road section close to the Bhairon Marg underpass.

The official said that in a recent review meeting with the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre, the Public Works Department (PWD) was advised that the alignment of the section should not be finalised until the Navbharat Udyan design is finalised. “During the meeting, it was agreed upon that a final decision on the design and alignment of the proposed elevated corridor from behind the Purana Qila to in front of the Bhairon Marg underpass will not be made until the detailed design of Navbharat Udyan is finalised,” the official said.

Delhi’s 55-km-long Ring Road is the arterial backbone of the city’s transport network. The proposed elevated Ring Road project is divided into six phases – Azadpur to Metcalf House junction; Majnu Ka Tilla to Salimgarh Fort; Salimgarh to DND; DND to Moti Bagh; Moti Bagh junction to Rajouri Garden and Rajouri Garden to Azadpur – completing the loop.

“The alignment along the Navbharat Udyan falls in phase 2 of the project, which covers 10.69 km and would be built at a cost of ₹5,364 crore. The udyan will also come up near the Millennium depot site,” the official added.

According to the Centre, spread over 20.22 acres, Navbharat Udyan will be open to the public and is being designed to have an iconic structure and infotainment facilities such as a sphere of unity, a milestones walkway, a tech dome, an amphitheatre and public amenities to showcase historical and cultural heritage, scientific achievements, and diversity and aspirations.

A second official said that efforts are underway to ensure coordination and avoid any conflict with future corridors. “The Delhi Karnal RRTS corridor will also pass along this site. We have proposed that an integrated elevated structure can be made as part of integrating these two projects,” the official said.

Responding to HT’s query, a senior government functionary confirmed that the alignment issue has been raised but said the final alignment will be determined in consultation with all agencies.

“We are holding discussions with all stakeholders as part of the project. Any suggestions regarding alignment related to Navbhart Udyan will be incorporated. A final decision has not yet been made on whether this tower will be in the form of a statue or developed in some other architectural form,” the official added.

A central government official associated with the project said while there is a likelihood of the project getting a second look, the details are yet to be determined.