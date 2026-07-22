Pune: A 22-year-old man died after allegedly slipping into a deep gorge at the popular Nanacha Angtha viewpoint in the Naneghat area of Pune district on Monday. The incident occurred at 3 pm, and his body was recovered at 9:30 am on Tuesday following an extensive search operation involving the police, forest department and rescue teams. Youth dies after falling into gorge in Naneghat

The deceased was identified as Datta Vinayak Londhe (22), a resident of Pargaon in Ambegaon taluka. He had visited the scenic spot along with three friends - Tejas Laxman Kate (25), Sunil Baburao Pawar (23) and Aniket Sandeep Dhobale (22) - all residents of Pargaon.

According to Inspector Dattatray Gund of Junnar Police Station, Londhe told his friends that the cold weather had become unbearable, so he would return to their parked car while the others continued to the hilltop. Half an hour later, when the friends returned to the parking area, they could not find Londhe. They searched for him with the help of local residents before informing the Junnar police.

Assistant Inspector Sanket Choudhary and a police team immediately rushed to the spot and launched a search operation with the Forest Department, disaster response teams and local rescue volunteers. However, heavy rain, dense fog and poor visibility severely hampered the search on Monday evening.

During the operation, rescuers found one of Londhe’s slippers midway along the route. Slippery marks leading towards the gorge also indicated that he had likely lost his footing and fallen into the valley. Thermal drones were deployed to assist the search, but the adverse weather conditions made locating him difficult.

The search resumed from the Murbad side at 7 am on Tuesday. After nearly three-and-a-half hours of effort, members of the Sahyagiri Rescue Team recovered Londhe’s body from the Ghone Ghat area at 9:30 am.

A forest department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the group appeared to have consumed alcohol before visiting Nanacha Angtha. However, he said the preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play.

“The deceased’s vehicle key was found with him, and slipper marks were noticed at the spot. These findings strongly suggest that he accidentally slipped into the gorge. At present, the possibility of foul play or any other angle appears highly unlikely. An accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said the officer.

In view of the incident, police have appealed to tourists visiting hill stations during the monsoon to strictly follow safety guidelines, avoid venturing close to cliff edges, and refrain from taking unnecessary risks during adverse weather conditions.