Kamal Haasan faces ire of Karnataka High Court for not apologising in Kannada row: 'Are you a historian or linguist'

Actor Kamal Haasan was rapped on the knuckles by the Karnataka High Court after he sought the court's urgent intervention for the release of his film, Thug Life, in the state. The film's release in Karnataka is facing trouble due to opposition to Kamal's statement on the Kannada language. However, the actor has categorically refused to apologise. (Also read: Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC after KFCC bans release of movie Thug Life) Kamal Haasan has moved the Karnataka HC to ensure the release of his film, Thug Life, in the state.(PTI)

Kamal Haasan slammed by Karnataka HC

Kamal Haasan had moved the HC seeking a direction to authorities, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, to prevent any opposition to the release of Thug Life. The actor's lawyer advocated that the statement was taken out of context, and presented a reply written by Kamal Haasan to the court. According to Live Law, the bench said, “If it is a reply of apology, we will take it. There is no apology in it. You may be Kamal Hassan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses.”

Further admonishing the veteran actor on his statement that 'Kannada was born out of Tamil', the HC bench said, "Division of this country is on linguistic lines. A public figure cannot make such a statement. What has happened because of it? Unrest, disharmony. People of Karnataka only asked for an apology. Now you come here seeking protection. On what basis have you made the statement? Are you a historian or linguist? On what basis did you speak? You know the importance of the film, saying it is made by Mani Ratnam, but you cannot make a statement."

What is the controversy?

Kamal had moved the Karnataka HC after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced the boycott of the film unless the actor publicly apologises for his recent statements. The remarks made during a promotional event in Chennai triggered widespread backlash from pro-Kannada organisations and sparked a political row.

Speaking to PTI, KFCC president M. Narasimhalu reiterated the Chamber’s stand. "Let Kamal Haasan go to court. We have not done anything illegal. But we will not allow the screening of Thug Life in Karnataka unless he apologises," Narasimhalu said.

The movie's producers maintained that Haasan’s remarks were taken out of context and intended to express cultural harmony between the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The petition said the statement was made during a cordial interaction with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, who also reportedly defended Kamal Haasan's intent.

There were also reports that the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce had contacted Kamal Haasan to try to mediate the situation.

About Thug Life

Thug Life, a high-profile film directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam, marks his second collaboration with Kamal Haasan after the 1987 cult classic Nayakan. The film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan T R, with music composed by A R Rahman. The estimated production budget is around ₹300 crore.

Kamal, addressing the controversy last week, maintained that his remarks stemmed from love and cultural appreciation. "Love will never apologise," he said, clarifying that his words were meant to foster mutual respect and not offend Kannada speakers.

(With PTI inputs)