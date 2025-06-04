Bengaluru stampede live updates: BJP blames Congress govt in Karnataka for 'poor planning'

Bengaluru stampede live updates: Despite the warnings, the crowd grew more restless, and at several points, law enforcement had to resort to a mild lathi-charge.

Bengaluru stampede live updates: At least ten people have been killed while many more were injured, after a stampede-like situation arose in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where cricket fans gathered on Wednesday to celebrate RCB's first victory in the Indian Premier League 2025. The unfortunate incident occurred as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) organised a special felicitation ceremony inside the stadium for the RCB squad, following their triumphant return from Ahmedabad....Read More

However, the sheer volume of fans who turned up, many without entry passes, created a volatile situation. Eyewitnesses reported fans scaling stadium walls and fences in desperation, trying to make their way inside to see the players.

Police use mild force on the crowd

Police personnel on the ground repeatedly appealed to the crowd to maintain order and disperse, warning against unlawful entry and unsafe behaviour.

Despite the warnings, the crowd grew more restless, and at several points, law enforcement had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to manage the situation.

BJP slams Karnataka govt for Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

The BJP and its allies on Wednesday slammed the Karnataka Government for chaos at what should have been a jubilant moment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, the victory celebration turned into a scene of tragedy.

Opposition parties in the state, including the Janata Dal (Secular), have squarely blamed the Congress-led state government for what they describe as a complete failure of planning and public safety.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government felicitated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, which won their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

Karnataka Governor Taawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar felicitated the Rajat Patidar-led team on the grand steps in front of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here.

In a short event, the team was felicitated with a traditional Mysuru peta (opulent formal turban), a shawl and a garland.

A large number of people had gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha to witness the event.