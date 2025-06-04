Virat Kohli reacts to stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium as RCB celebrations go haywire: 'Absolutely gutted'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli was at a “loss of words” following a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which killed 11 people and injured 33 during the franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations on Wednesday. What was supposed to be a special day for the RCB fans in Bengaluru turned into a nightmare as chaos ensued as police officials failed to control a jam-packed crowd. Virat Kohli reacts to the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium(AFP)

Virat Kohli shared RCB's official statement regarding the stampede. In the caption, the right-handed batter said he was “absolutely gutted.”

Owing to the stampede in Bengaluru outside RCB's home venue, the victory celebrations were cut short. Only RCB captain Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli gave speeches before showcasing the trophy in front of the fully-packed crowd inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted,” Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Virat Kohli's wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, also shared RCB's official statement. In the post, she used heartbreak emojis.

RCB legend AB de Villiers also took to X to share his prayers with those affected in the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragic events at the Chinnaswamy stadium today.”

All you need to know about RCB celebrations

The RCB's celebration started with the franchise visiting the Vidhana Soudha to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka CM felicitated the IPL 2025 champions. The franchise then made its way to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, before their arrival at the venue, news of a stampede broke out, which killed 11 RCB fans. As the developments about the incident came quick and thin, the celebrations continued inside the ground.

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar gave short speeches. The entire RCB team then displayed the IPL trophy in front of the Chinnaswamy, which was packed to the rafters.

Hours after the incident, RCB issued an official statement, expressing deep concern over what transpired in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

The franchise stated, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us.”

“RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe,” the statement added.

RCB had earlier won IPL 2025 after defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad. Kohli had a dream campaign for RCB as he scored more than 600 runs in the latest edition of the T20 tournament.