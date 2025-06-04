RCB react to Chinnaswamy stampede which killed 11 fans: ‘Upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly…’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) issued a joint statement following the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium amid the franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations on Wednesday. The incident led to 11 RCB fans losing their lives and 33 getting injured. Both RCB and KSCA expressed deep concern and heartfelt condolence after the stampede marred RCB's victory celebrations. RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) react to the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. (AFP)

RCB were supposed to hold a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday evening. Throughout the day, there was no clarity on whether the parade would go ahead, as initially, the Bengaluru traffic police denied permission, saying there might be too much chaos.

As soon as RCB reached the Vidhana Soudha to meet the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a stampede was reported outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Thousands had gathered to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title win. However, the police failed to manage the crowd, leading to an unfortunate incident unfolding outside the ground.

“RCB - KSCA expresses deep concern and heartfelt condolences regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred during the celebration organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier today,” the KSCA stated in its statement.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life and the injuries sustained by individuals during this event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident. We sincerely regret this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this extremely difficult time,” the statement added.

On the other hand, RCB in their official statement, said that the franchise is deeply anguished by the unfortunate incident outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," RCB stated.

“RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe,” the statement added.

‘Compensation not intended to replace the value of human life’

KSCA also announced INR 5 lakh for the families who have lost their loved ones. However, this gesture is not intended to replace the value of human life, the joint statement stated.

“RCB - KSCA announces 5 lakhs to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We hope this gesture can offer some support and solace in their time of grief,” the statement read.

“We want to emphasize that this compensation is not intended to determine or replace the value of human life, but rather to serve as a gesture of support and solidarity during such challenging times. Thank you for your understanding and support,” it added.

The victory celebrations inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium lasted for half an hour as Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli gave short speeches, thanking the crowd for their constant support.

The RCB team then took a lap around the ground to celebrate the title win. RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final to win their maiden title at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday.