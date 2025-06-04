BCCI reacts after deaths, injuries reported due to stampede in Bengaluru: ‘Totally shocking. There’ve been some lapses’

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s celebration of their maiden IPL title — ending an 18-year-long wait — turned into chaos on Wednesday, after a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium left four people dead and several injured. Calling it a “shocking” incident, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia pointed to lapses in security arrangements and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reacted after deaths, injuries were reported due to stampede outside Chinnaswamy(AP)

Thousands gathered outside the Chinnaswamy stadium to catch a glimpse of the Rajat Patidar-led side, who beat the Punjab Kings on Tuesday in Ahmedabad to win the title, as police struggled to take control of the situation, resorting to mild use of force as well.

“This incident of deaths due to stampede is totally shocking for us. We at BCCI extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured. When one organizes a victory celebrations of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There has been some lapses in some corner somewhere. Due diligence should have been done so that an incident like this could have been avoided. I have heard that celebrations are on and I sincerely hope that nothing untoward happens. Even yesterday in Ahmedabad, during IPL finals, there were 120,000 people at the Narendra Modi Stadium. But BCCI has a dedicated team which has done elaborate planning in coordination with local district administration and law enforcing authorities to ensure that safety and security of the spectators. When we organized the Victory parade in Mumbai after the T20 World Cup, we had spoken to the local authorities and made elaborate arrangements keeping in mind the safety and security of the crowd who had come to see their heroes,” said BCCI secretary to PTI.