‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ is now real: Bengaluru erupts in celebrations as RCB lifts IPL trophy for the first time

It was a night to remember as Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history by clinching their first-ever IPL title, sending the entire city of Bengaluru into a frenzy of celebration. After 18 long years of heartbreak and near-misses, the team finally brought the elusive trophy home by defeating Punjab Super Kings in a thrilling final at Ahmedabad. RCB lifts the trophy for the first time in 18 years and Bengaluru erupts in celebrations. (Reuters)

Fans take to streets across Bengaluru

As soon as the match ended, celebrations erupted across the city with fans pouring out onto the streets — waving flags, bursting crackers, and chanting slogans in sheer euphoria. From Indiranagar to Koramangala, MG Road to Brigade Road, the city transformed into a sea of red and gold as elated fans sang, danced, and cheered into the night.

Outside pubs and cafes in hotspots like Church Street, hundreds had gathered to watch the final moments unfold. Once the victory was sealed, emotional scenes played out — strangers hugged, youngsters lit fireworks, and chants of “Ee Sala Cup Namde!” echoed through the air.

Videos shared on social media captured the electric atmosphere. One user posted, "It’s not Diwali, it’s RCB Diwas in Bengaluru!" Another wrote, "Brigade Road has never looked this alive — 18 years of hope, belief and passion have finally paid off!"

Particularly in Koramangala and Indiranagar, fans on bikes and in cars paraded with RCB flags, chanting Virat Kohli’s name — a tribute to the icon who stood by the team for nearly two decades.

Even the state’s leadership joined in the jubilation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted a heartfelt message, writing, "Rrrrrrrrr.... Cccccccc.... Bbbbbbbbb.... Congratulations to RCB for defeating Punjab and finally lifting the IPL trophy. This victory is built on Virat Kohli’s 18 years of dedication. Every RCB player delivered like a true champion. This is a historic day. Ee Sala Cup Namde!"

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar echoed the sentiment, writing, “18 years of wait… it’s been worth it. Thank you, RCB!”

As celebrations swept through the city, Bengaluru police heightened security and deployed extra personnel to ensure public safety amid the widespread jubilation.

RCB’s win has not just ended a drought but it has united a city in joy. For millions of fans who’ve stood by the team through thick and thin, this victory was more than just a trophy — it was the fulfilment of a dream, 18 years in the making.