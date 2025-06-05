Indian woman surprises American construction crew with vada-chutney: ‘So kind of you’

Workers of an American sealcoating company got the sweetest surprise when a homeowner offered them traditional Indian snacks while they were on the job. The Sealcoating Guys is a Minnesota-based company that specializes in paving and asphalt services. An Indian woman was seen offering vada and chutney to construction workers in the US (Instagram/@sealcoatinguys)

The company shared a video on Instagram that shows a woman offering vada and coconut chutney to construction workers who were presumably working at her home. The woman’s offer of homemade snacks was met with a wholesome reaction as the crew thanked her profusely.

Video goes viral

The video opens with a woman – dressed in nightwear with a dupatta on her shoulders – standing outside the house with two disposable plates in her hands. Each plate contained three pieces of vada with coconut chutney.

She offered the plates to the sealcoating crew working outside her house. “Thank you so much,” crew members were heard telling her in the now-viral video. “This is so kind.”

The construction crew also asked the woman to explain what she was serving them. “Vada,” she answered, describing the snack as a “donut, kind of. But not sweet, spicy only.”

The video also showed the sealcoating crew polishing off their plates of vada and coconut chutney, full of praise for the fried snack. “Fire,” one crew member was heard saying in the video.

Gesture wins praise

The woman’s gesture has won praise on social media. The video, shared on May 26, has gone viral with 11.3 million views.

“It's just a gesture of goodwill buddy, it's very common in India,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“This is the beautiful culture of India. Atithi Devo Bhava (The guest is equivalent to God),” another wrote.

“That's Vada with spicy coconut chutney. It's one of the famous everyday evening snack here in my state, Tamilnadu. There are some varieties of vada, but the one you had is the famous one called Ulunthu vada, crispy outside, soft inside,” another person explained.

