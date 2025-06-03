Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
National Donut Day 2025 deals: Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more offering freebies, discounts

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 03, 2025 06:13 PM IST

Here are some of the best deals and discounts you can get on National Donut Day, which falls this year on Friday, June 6

June is the perfect month for those who have a sweet tooth! National Donut Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of the sixth month on the calendar. From Krispy Kreme to Dunkin', several fast-food and bakery chains are offering freebies and massive discounts on June 6. 

National Donut Day 2025: Several restaurants and fast-food chains are offering free donuts and massive discounts this Friday.
How to get a free donut on National Donut Day?

This Friday, you can snag free donuts and value-for-money deals at numerous restaurants and fast-food chains. Here's a look at some of the best offers to satiate your cravings:

Krispy Kreme

It is double the fun at Krispy Kreme, as the bakery chain is celebrating 88 years since the launch of its iconic Original Glazed donut this month. On Friday, the company will give every customer one free donut of their choice in honour of National Donut Day. 

To snag the freebie, visit a Krispy Kreme location near you and ask for your favourite donut without making any purchase. Additionally, customers can get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts of their choice as part of their 14 Days of Original Glazed campaign, which begins Saturday.

“National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite days of the year to celebrate Krispy Kreme fans and how much they love and share our doughnuts, especially the Original Glazed,” Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer Dave Skena said in a news release. “With summer on the horizon, when the Original Glazed will turn 88, we’re going to keep the celebration going every day until June 20.”

Dunkin'

For the 15th year in a row, the beloved coffee chain is celebrating the sweet holiday by offering a free donut with any beverage purchase, Dunkin' said in a news release published on its official website. Additionally, the company is teaming up with luxury lifestyle and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane to debut a limited-edition collaboration, which drops June 6. 

Voodoo Doughnut

The Oregon-based donut company is celebrating its fan-favourite holiday by giving away one free donut of choice with a purchase of a Pink Raised Glazed dozen. However, the offer is applicable for in-store purchases only. Customers can also snag a Pink Raised Glazed Dozen for just $10 on Friday (applies to both online and in-store orders). 

