Fortnite brings back Street Fighter skins: Chun-Li, Ryu, Cammy and more characters to return after 3 years

Fortnite is bringing back its iconic Street Fighter crossover skins after years of anticipation and countless fan requests. The update, confirmed via Fortnite’s official X account, will see the return of popular characters like Ryu, Chun-Li and Cammy starting June 20, 2025. The crossover, which originally launched in stages throughout 2021 and 2022, had disappeared from the in-game Item Shop in August 2022. Its absence only fueled demand, especially for the highly coveted Chun-Li skin, which became a cult favorite among Fortnite players and streamers alike. Fortnite Street Fighter characters: Chun Li, Ryu, Cammy(Fortnite)

When and where to get them?

According to Epic Games, the Street Fighter skins will be available in Fortnite’s Item Shop starting June 20. The in-game shop refreshes daily at 0:00 UTC, and while the return has been confirmed, there is no word yet on how long the skins will remain available this time.

Each character comes as part of a themed bundle, including outfits, back blings, pickaxes, emotes and gliders. The full set features six returning fighters: Ryu, Chun-Li, Cammy, Guile, Sakura and Blanka.

How much will it cost?

While Epic Games has not officially revealed updated prices for this relaunch, past bundles were priced at around 2,200 V-Bucks each. Individual outfits typically cost 1,600 V-Bucks, with each bundle offering two fighters, two emotes, a loading screen, and cosmetic gear.

Also read: Google’s Gemini AI panics while playing Pokémon, takes 800 hours to finish game

In total, the full Street Fighter cosmetic set includes 26 items. With the comeback confirmed, fans are expected to rush to the shop for a chance to grab these rare legacy skins.

FAQs:

1 When will Street Fighter skins be back in Fortnite?

The skins return to the Item Shop on June 20, 2025.

2 Which characters are included in the bundle?

Ryu, Chun-Li, Cammy, Guile, Sakura and Blanka are included in the bundle.

3 How much do the bundles cost?

Based on previous launches, expect bundles at 2,200 V-Bucks and individual skins at 1,600 V-Bucks. Official pricing is yet to be confirmed.