New games, characters released in Summer Fest 2025: Resident Evil, Street Fighter and more

Capcom has announced new information about the games that will be released and the new characters featuring this time. It will be an action packed fest for you, if you are a fan of survival horror, samurai action, or street fight game. This will include the next Resident Evil Requiem, Street Fighter 6 and others. The new protagonist and characters are set to feature in Resident Evil and Street Fighter, according to a blogpost on Playstation.com. Resident Evil Requiem's new protagonist Grace Ashcroft is given a case to investigate leading to the terrifying events(Resident Evil/X)

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem will feature a new protagonist Grace Ashcroft. Ashcroft is given a case to investigate leading to the terrifying events to follow. Resident Evil will feature cinematic action and the series will unfold in a bold new direction. The iconic series will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year. Resident Evil Requiem will be released on February 27, 2026.

Street Fighter 6

In the Street Fighter 6, new characters will be joining in Year 3. Fans of the series may recognize these characters as they’re all returning in some way or form making this year a celebration of Street Fighter. The king Sagat claims his throne in Summer 2025, with gameplay showcasing his signature moves. C. Viper returns with spy gear in Fall 2025. Alex, the fighter brings explosive power arrives in early spring 2026. Finally, mysterious Ingrid debuts in a mainline Street Fighter title in late Spring 2026. Street Fighter Years 1-2 Fighters Edition also just released, which includes all characters from Year 1 and 2, and their colors 3-10 for Outfit 1.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword unveils more swordplay action for 2026. Set in Edo period Kyoto, protagonist Miyamoto Musashi battles Malice-twisted darkness. The 2nd Trailer: Formidable Foes Emerge reveals dark fantasy environments, fearsome enemies, and intense action, including the powerful Issen. Musashi faces rival Sasaki Ganryu, an Onimusha wielding an Oni Gauntlet. Their stories intertwine as a mysterious woman emerges from Musashi's Oni Gauntlet glow at the end of trailer.