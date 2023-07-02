Explosive crossover alert: Spy x Family and Street Fighter 6 unite for epic adventure!

Get ready for an explosive crossover as Spy x Family and Street Fighter 6 join forces in a thrilling new collaboration! The hit anime series Spy x Family is all set to conquer the world with its second season and a debut feature film, Spy x Family Code: White, hitting theaters in Japan this December. Spy x Family and Street Fighter 6 team up for an exciting crossover. The anime series is returning for a second season and a debut movie.(Wit Studio)

The Spy x Family anime adaptation, based on Tatsuya Endo's original manga, took the anime world by storm in 2022, becoming one of the year's biggest releases. Fans were ecstatic to learn about its return with a second season, but the real surprise was the announcement of a brand-new movie in the works!

Spy x Family Code: White promises an original story, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with fresh adventures that haven't been seen in the manga or anime. To add even more excitement to the mix, the movie will team up with the global phenomenon, Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 has been dominating the gaming world, and now it's ready to clash with the Spy x Family universe. The collaboration is set to reveal more details in the coming days, but for now, fans can revel in the exhilarating poster featuring Yor Forger from Spy x Family and the iconic Chun Li from Street Fighter 6 in an epic face-off.

Mark your calendars for December 22nd when Spy x Family Code: White hits theaters in Japan. As for international releases, we'll have to stay tuned for further updates. The film will feature new character designs supervised by Tatsuya Endo himself, making it an absolute must-watch for fans worldwide.

Takashi Katagiri is at the helm of directing the Spy x Family anime movie, in collaboration with Wit Studio and CloverWorks. Ichiro Okuchi lends his writing prowess to the script, while Kyoji Asano takes charge as the chief animation director.

If you haven't experienced the thrilling world of Spy x Family yet, now's the perfect time to catch up. You can watch season 1 of Spy x Family on Crunchyroll. The story follows master spy Twilight, who's tasked with an extraordinary mission: to get married and have a kid. But little does he know, his chosen wife is an assassin, and his adopted child is a telepath, making for an action-packed, heartwarming, and hilarious adventure!

Get ready to witness the clash of worlds as Spy x Family and Street Fighter 6 deliver an unforgettable collaboration that's sure to leave fans craving for more. Don't miss out on this extraordinary tale of spies, assassins, and a family like no other!