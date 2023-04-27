Spy x Family fans, mark your calendars for an eventful 2023 with new anime, art exhibition, and film

Get ready, Spy x Family fans, because the popular manga and anime series is gearing up for a big 2023 with a special celebration of its art exhibition overseas. The manga has been a massive hit since its release, and its popularity has only continued to grow. Now, fans can look forward to a special exhibition for the manga's art, which will be held across Japan later this summer. Get ready, Spy x Family fans, because the popular manga and anime series is gearing up for a big 2023 with a special celebration of its art exhibition overseas.(Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Scheduled to debut on July 20th and run until August 13th at the Matsuya Ginza Event Square before moving to other locations across Japan, this exhibition promises all kinds of art from Tatsuya Endo's original manga series. To help celebrate the event, Endo has created a special new poster featuring the Spy x Family characters dressed up for the occasion.

But that's not all that fans can look forward to this year. The Spy x Family anime is set to return for its second season this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. The anime has been a huge success, and fans have eagerly awaited news of its return. The second season promises to be just as exciting as the first, as master spy Twilight takes on his most challenging mission yet – to get married and have a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. But his wife is an assassin, and his adopted child is a telepath, making for some hilarious and action-packed adventures.

And if that's not enough, fans can also look forward to the feature film debut for Spy x Family Code: White, hitting theaters across Japan later this December. With so much to look forward to, 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Spy x Family fans. So mark your calendars and get ready for the excitement to come!