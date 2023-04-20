Resident Evil 4 to Silent Hill series, best psychological horror games you can experience in 2023

With the recent Resident Evil 4 Remake release fans are craving for more psychological-horror games. These are sub-part of horror that predominantly focus on disturbing depictions of a person’s mental state that drives them through various illusions. Psychological-horror games also deliver a great impact on the human mind and behaviour than any film. It is because game designers take more liberty in adding plethora of awful elements and violence that filmmakers may be unable to adapt. Image Credit: Red Barrels

Psychological-horror games primarily provide a very ruthless and sinister storyline. However, as a game creator, it is very hard to get the right narration and story-driven gameplay to provide a memorable experience to gamers.

This genre continues to make strides in the gaming industry. Luckily, in 2023 there’s no shortage of a dreadful psychological horror game. We put together some of the best critically acclaimed titles.

1. Silent Hill series

The amount of money in gaming today means, many publishers and studios can afford a high-quality graphics and sound developer. To be honest, psychological horrors are getting better and better with the advancement of technologies and the increase in public demand. Despite of releasing over two decades ago, Silent Hill still offers a top-notch psychological-horror gaming experience.

The main USP behind Silent Hill’s success is its storytelling. It follows the journey of Mary and her psyche depiction of James. Even if you are not a horror fan, you should try it for a lifetime experience.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360.

2. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Developed and published by Ninja Theory, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice offers an unorthodox psychological drama that takes place in a dark fantasy world inspired by Norse mythology.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice story focuses on a mental illness or psychosis. The game maker constructed the game’s story with the help of neuroscientistস. Hellblade has an impressive 88 Metascore on Xbox One.

The story follows Senua, as she weaves her way through various threats while solving numerous puzzles. The game feature's an astonishing voice-over along with photogenic cut scenes.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo

3. Outlast

Streamer and Youtuber’s favorite title Outlast features lots of jump-scares. The main motive of this game is to frighten its players by not allowing them with any kind’s weaponry. Players have run and hide in order to survive, that’s how Oustlast created some extremely tense and horrified moments.

As there is no weaponry combat is out of the question in this game. Players have to hide under lockers and beds. The only the game provides is a camcorder. It works like a night-vison goggle which allows you to navigate through dark areas.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

4. Devotion

Red Candle Games’ second title Devotion was initially released in 2019. This game reaches new gaming heights with its gloomy fear-driven narrative.

Devotion ushers a darker side of blind faith in religion.

Set in 1980, the story revolves around Du Feng Yu, who lives in an apartment in Taipei with his family. Eventually, a mad-headed cult leader exploits his power to harm Du's family and what happens after that is the main plotline of t Devotion.

As a player, you have to explore Du Feng's apartment and unfold the storyline. This game features various levels and each level represents a different year, which you can switch through the lobby.

Platforms: PC, macOS

5. Amnesia: The Dark Descent

In September, 2010, Frictional Games first introduced Amnesia: The Dark Descent to the gaming world. This is one of the best psychological horror games that influence millions of players’ consciousness. Just like Outlast, most of the game’s popularity can be attributed to Youtuber and gaming content creators, most notably PewDiePie.

This game was also notorious for not giving any weapons, which stacks more horror elements.

In this title, the player takes control of Daniel, who must navigate through a horror castle while avoiding various threats and solving puzzles.

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, macOS, Android