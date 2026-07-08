Baruipur rape-murder case: Key accused killed in encounter, say police

One of the key accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Baruipur was killed in an alleged encounter on Wednesday morning after he tried to escape from police custody during a crime scene reconstruction process, a senior officer said. According to the police officer, the accused allegedly snatched a firearm from a policeman and attempted to escape custody. (iStock representative)

The accused was taken to Surjyapur in the Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday night for the reconstruction of the crime scene, the police official said.

“One of the accused Prabhas Mondal was taken to Suryapur early this morning for the reconstruction of the crime. He snatched a firearm, fired one round at the police and tried to flee. The police fired in retaliation. Mondal was injured and rushed to the Baruipur hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said a senior police officer of Baruipur police district.

The body of the girl, who went missing on Saturday afternoon, was fished out from a pond on Sunday.

Preliminary autopsy report and police investigation revealed that she was raped and murdered. Following the incident, a mob lynched a 26-year-old man Indrajit Tanti, who was later found to be innocent.

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Police have till date arrested four persons, including Mondal, in connection with the minor’s rape and murder while around 200 people have been identified who lynched the man, went on a rampage, attacked police personnel, set police vehicle on fire and damaged railway tracks.

In one CCTV video clip, which surfaced after the crime, Mondal was seen walking with a man. In a second clip he was seen following the girl and in a third clip he was seen walking along with the minor girl.

“Mondal lured the girl to the crime scene where she was raped. He was promised ₹10,000 by the prime accused Ananda Sardar,” said another officer.

“I have met both the families. They said they have confidence in the government and the police. They sought assistance and made certain demands. I will return to Baruipur within a week. You will be able to see what the government does,” West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari told media persons on Tuesday after meeting the minor girl’s families.