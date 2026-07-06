2 arrested in Baruipur rape, murder case in Kolkata; prohibitory orders imposed

Two persons were arrested while three more were detained for questioning in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Baruipur near Kolkata even as prohibitory orders were imposed in some pockets of the state, police said. Large contingents of police were deployed in the area to diffuse the tension and maintain law and order. (iStock representative)

“We have arrested two persons. Three more were being questioned. We are waiting for the autopsy report. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up. In all, four first information reports (FIRs) have been registered including one related to the alleged rape and murder of the girl and the lynching of a man,” said an officer of Baruipur police district.

Police said that while raids were continuing to apprehend the other accused persons, prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in some pockets in Baruipur and its adjoining areas. Large contingents of police were deployed in the area to diffuse the tension and maintain law and order.

The body of a 12-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday, was recovered from a pond at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday. Her family members alleged that she was raped and murdered.

On Sunday locals blocked roads and railway tracks demanding justice.

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Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari called the minor girl’s father to assure justice.

“The CM assured me that the culprits would be arrested and punished. I demanded that they should be hanged. He asked me to go to Bhabani Bhawan (the state CID headquarters) on Tuesday. I am satisfied with the administration,” the minor girl’s father told media persons on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged on Sunday night that barricades were placed with heavy police deployment outside the residence of former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to prevent her from visiting the family of the minor girl.

“With heavy police deployment, route marches are suspiciously being conducted right outside the residences of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial and our Hon’ble National General Secretary @abhishekaitc,” the TMC alleged in a post on X.