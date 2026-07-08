Consulate General of India in Houston announces introduction of e-OCI facility; know the benefits
The e-OCI facility allows OCI Cardholders to generate and store a digital version of their OCI Card on their mobile device.
The Consulate General of India in Houston has announced that the Government of India has introduced the e-OCI facility, which allows OCI Cardholders to generate and store a digital version of their OCI Card on their mobile device. Their existing physical OCI Card remains valid.
“You no longer need to carry your physical OCI booklet everywhere. Simply download your digital e-OCI Card to your mobile phone and present it, along with your passport, at Immigration Check Posts and to participating airlines,” the announcement read.
The notice added that only digital OCI cards (e-OCI) will be issued to all new OCI applicants from Wednesday, July 8. The application process will remain the same.
Also Read | India releases e-OCI card for overseas citizens: Here's how to apply and step-by-step guide to download digital card
“This is a welcome digital initiative that makes it easier for OCI Cardholders to keep their documents readily accessible while travelling,” read the notice.
What is OCI?
OCI stands for Overseas Citizenship of India, and is a special immigration status and identification card issued by the Government of India to foreign citizens of Indian origin. It allows these people to . It is a special immigration status and identification card issued by the Government of India to foreign citizens of Indian origin. It allows individuals to live, work, and travel in India indefinitely without requiring a visa.
OCI cardholders enjoy several benefits, for example, they are exempt from registering with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for any length of stay. They also hold similar rights to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) regarding banking, running businesses, and education. However, they cannot purchase agricultural or plantation land.
Cardholders even receive parity with Indian nationals regarding domestic airfares, as well as They receive parity with Indian nationals regarding domestic airfares and entry fees to national parks and monuments. However, despite the term “citizenship,” an OCI card does not grant actual Indian citizenship.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More