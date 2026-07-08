Lashkar terrorist killed in joint operation in J&K's Shopian: 'You can run, but can't hide'

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in a joint security operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. The encounter took place in the Chanpora area of Shopian district. A terrorist was neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. (PTI)

Officials did not immediately disclose the identity of the slain terrorist. However, sources told HT that the militant killed in the encounter was identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Zakir Gania.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Shopian, the Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials said.

Giving the details of the action, Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X, “One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF.”

The police also issued a stern warning to militants operating in the region, adding: “You can run, but you can't hide!”