Squid Game actor Yim Si-wan: I didn’t read the script, I just knew I had to be in it

Korean singer and actor Yim Si-wan has built a strong filmography that showcases his range as a performer. Si-wan began his career as a member of the K-pop group ZE:A but it was his breakout role in The Attorney (2013) that earned him critical acclaim. Establishing himself as an actor with a knack for portraying complex and intense characters, he has since been part of several popular shows and films, including Misaeng (2014), Run On (2021), Emergency Declaration (2022), and Summer Strike (2023). Korean singer and actor Yim Si-Wan

Now, he returns in the final season of the mega-hit Squid Game. Si-wan plays Myung Gi, a.k.a. Player 333—a former cryptocurrency influencer whose misguided investment scheme results in heavy financial losses for both himself and his followers. On the run, Myung Gi enters the deadly game, only to come face to face with those he had wronged, including his now-pregnant former girlfriend, whom he had previously ghosted.

The actor reveals that he tends to immerse himself deeply in the roles he plays—so much so that he carries his on-screen characters with him long after the shoot has ended. “I’m not the type who can easily switch on and off—that is, go in and out of character. I carry my screen characters with me to a certain extent. Rather than detaching from them immediately, I find that these characters become part of me, etched into the fabric of my life.”

In an exclusive interview with HT City, the actor shares that he accepted the part of Myung Gi without even reading the script, simply because he was a fan of Squid Game. “The first time I saw the character of Myung Gi, he came across as someone who is constantly straddling the line between good and evil. But as the show progressed, he felt very human—someone who was not capable of making the right choices due to his greed. I think it’s fair to say that he may not be purely evil, but rather, a foolish person.” Si-wan says that his takeaway from playing Myung Gi is that one should neither be too greedy nor make foolish investments out of greed.

One of the most sought-after actors of his generation, the 36-year-old Si-wan is also listed among the Korean actors who represent the present and future of cinema. Having lent his voice to soundtracks for The King in Love, Tracer, and Boyhood, would Si-wan contemplate the possibility of an Indian collaboration? “Going forward as an actor, I wish to continue to wrestle with my characters, make every effort to portray them diligently, and continue developing myself. One day, I sincerely hope to have the opportunity to perform in India,” he signs off with a smile.