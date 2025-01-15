No internet on January 16, 2025? Influencers claim global outage, cites The Simpsons as source

The iconic TV show The Simpsons has gained a reputation for its uncanny ability to predict future events, sparking countless discussions online. From technological advancements like smartwatches to major global occurrences, fans have often pointed out how the show often seemingly foretells real-life events. Social media users regularly share clips and memes highlighting these "predictions," jokingly dubbing the creators as time travellers. Using that viral factor of the show, a strange rumour has been circulating online. It claims that on an episode of The Simpsons, it was shown that the whole world will face an internet blackout on January 16, 2025. An edited video claiming it is from the show The Simpsons and predicts a global internet outage on January 16 has gone viral. (Screengrab)

An edited video has surfaced on social media that claims to show an episode from the show. The video suggests that the shutdown would coincide with Donald Trump's inauguration, which is on January 16. In case you’re unaware, the event for the American President-elect is scheduled for January 20, not January 16.

Several social media influencers and content creators have shared the video on Instagram, suggesting that this bizarre scenario was shown in one of the episodes of The Simpsons, and they believe it is going to be true. While some claim a global outage, others say it would be restricted to the US.

The edited video has become a source of laughter for many social media users, who jokingly said they will be watching the reel on January 16. In some versions of the video, it is also added that a White Shark would cause the outage by chewing an underwater cable.

“16 January ko recharge katam honi wala hai,” joked an Instagram user. Another added, “Acchi baat hai.” A third expressed, “This is impossible.” A fourth wrote, “Karwa de, I work from home… so, meri to off.” Many reacted to the edited clip with laughing out loud emoticons.

Can sharks cause internet outages?

While the edited video is widely regarded as a joke due to its bizarre claims, it has sparked curiosity among some viewers about whether sharks genuinely possess the ability to cause such disruptions. According to a BBC report, there have been reports of outages caused by sharks after they chewed the cables draped across the ocean floor.

According to the outlet, there has been a history of teeth marks on the cables, not just from sharks but also from barracudas. Reportedly, Google has started wrapping its underwater cables in a Kevlar-like material to protect marine life from chewing on them.