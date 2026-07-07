Operations continue in Manipur after ambush that killed 2 Assam Rifles personnel

Security operations have continued since Monday after two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush by unknown armed militants in Manipur’s Nungshangkhong (Lungshang Khong) area of Ukhrul district. However, no one has been apprehended, officials said on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that militants had planted three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along both sides of a bridge on the convoy’s route. (HT Photo)

The two Assam Rifles personnel-- warrant officer Balwant Singh and Rifleman CM Singh (a driver for the 40 Assam Rifles Shangshak battalion)-- were killed on Monday around 1.30pm at Nungshangohong village, which is under Ukhrul police station limits and about 16 km from the district town.

According to officials, the wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at Imphal International Airport, and chief minister Yumnam Khemchand and governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla are likely to attend.

Officials confirmed that militants had planted three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along both sides of a bridge on the convoy’s route returning to 40 Assam Rifles, Shangshak, after collecting ration items from the Ukhrul district headquarters. As the convoy crossed the area, two of the IEDs exploded, followed by heavy gunfire from multiple directions. Officials described it as a “coordinated attack.”

Manipur police confirmed on Tuesday that the bodies were shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS), Imphal, Hospital late Monday night. A postmortem was conducted on Tuesday.

Also Read:2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, several hurt in ambush in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Officials said the bodies are still at the JNIMS morgue.

No banned underground group has yet claimed responsibility for the ambush.

Naga People’s Party (NPF) legislator of Ukhrul, Ram Muivah, issued a condolence statement on Tuesday.

“I sincerely appeal to all concerned not to jeopardise the historic Ceasefire Agreement of 1997, achieved after more than half a century of struggle or undermine the Framework Agreement, signed in 2015, which is legacy of out beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the statement said.

“Naga people to move on and focus towards peace and development,” it added.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities shut each other out from the areas they dominate since ethnic clashes began in May 2023 and left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.