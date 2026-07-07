Does Coco Gauff have a boyfriend? American tennis player's relationship in spotlight amid Wimbledon breakthrough

Gauff, who has now participated in four consecutive three-set matches over five rounds, described this achievement as “pretty insane.” She arrived at Wimbledon following a four-match losing streak on grass and also came back from a set down to defeat Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, several people on social media showed curiosity about Gauff's relationship.

This victory, lasting 1 hour and 48 minutes, makes the two-time major champion the seventh active player to have reached the semifinals or better in all four Grand Slam tournaments throughout her career, joining the ranks of Venus Williams , Serena Williams, and Karolina Pliskova.

Coco Gauff is establishing a pattern of three-set victories at Wimbledon this year her most recent match, a comeback win of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 against her close friend and fellow American Jessica Pegula , secured her a place in the semifinals of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

A look at Coco Gauff's relationship: All we know about Jalen Sera Coco Gauff is in a relationship with actor Jalen Sera, having quietly initiated their romance around June 2023. They opted to keep his identity away from the public during their initial year together. Gauff suggested the seriousness of their relationship in November 2023 by publicly displaying an infinity necklace that her partner gifted her.

As of early 2024, profiles have disclosed that Gauff's boyfriend hails from Atlanta and is entirely removed from the realm of professional sports. He is a musician and an aspiring actor, proficient in playing the guitar and engaged in creative endeavors while getting ready to apply to music school.

Gauff has often articulated the significance of being in a relationship with someone who is not a professional tennis player. Having a partner who is completely outside her professional realm offers her a sense of stability and a refreshing viewpoint, allowing her to escape the intense pressures of the court.

The couple made their relationship public on their second anniversary in June 2025 during a promotional video shoot for Bose. While they were filming, Gauff received a heartfelt audio message from Sera expressing his love, and she joyfully confirmed to the camera that he was indeed her boyfriend.

Sera has emerged as Gauff’s main source of support, serving as the individual who can consistently provide comfort and elevate her spirits following challenging defeats. The couple has also started to openly celebrate milestones together, such as attending Beyoncé's concert tour and enjoying leisurely canoe trips in Florida between tournaments.