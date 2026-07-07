Roger Federer and Kimi Antonelli share Royal Box moment at Wimbledon 2026

Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion, returned to Centre Court in his signature understated style, wearing a brown suit. Tennis legend Roger Federer returned to the Championships just a day after Novak Djokovic surpassed his Wimbledon record of 105 match wins. Since retiring in 2022, the eight-time champion has become a regular spectator at SW19. The Swiss legend watched the fourth-round clash between Alexandra Eala and 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini, taking his seat in the front row on the court where he once created some of the tournament’s most memorable moments.

Tennis great Roger Federer and Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli brought together two generations of sporting excellence as they were spotted chatting in the Royal Box on day eight of Wimbledon 2026 on Monday.

Seated nearby was Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who made the trip to London after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Italian youngster, who had endured a frustrating weekend after missing out on a strong finish, appeared to put the disappointment behind him with a day at the Championships.

Photos from Centre Court quickly went viral on social media, capturing Federer and Antonelli deep in conversation in the Royal Box, delighting fans as two stars from different eras and sporting disciplines shared a candid moment at one of tennis’ most prestigious events.