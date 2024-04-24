The Simpsons fans are in shock as Amercian sitcom kills character after 35 years

In the latest episode of the American sitcom “The Simpsons” titled “Cremains of the Day”, one of the show’s characters was killed off after being a part of it for 35 years. Although Larry was a supporting character, fans expressed their disbelief on social media as the barstool at Moe’s Tavern will now be left empty. The Simpsons character Larry was part of the show for 35 years. (X/@SimpsonsTheory)

The 42-year-old fictional character named Larry the Barfly, whose full name was Lawrence Dalrymple, was was revealed in the 765th episode of the series. When he died in the episode, one of the main characters of the show, Homer and his friends Lenny, Carl and Barney went on a road trip to scatter his ashes.

As the characters in the show cope with Larry’s death, they realise that they barely know him.

Larry’s mother tells Homer and his friends that Larry considered Moe’s people as his “best friends”. When she asked them to share some “fond memories” of Larry, they fabricated a fishing story.

According to the Independent, Harry Shearer gave the voice to this animated character. He also provides the voices for other characters, including Mr Burns, Ned Flanders, and Waylon Smithers.

After the episode was aired, the Internet was left in disbelief. People took to social media to share their reactions.

“It’s a little bad Larry from The Simpsons died,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I’m over 30 and younger than 40..been watching the Simpsons all my life and just discovered the name of the guy that sits in the bar is named Larry.”

“Larry Dalrymple is dead. First, Shary Bobbins, then Maude Flanders, Amber Simpson, Mona Simpson, Edna Krabappel, Queen Elizabeth II and now Larry Dalrymple,” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “Larry Dalrymple was one of Homer’s best friends and one of the two barflies usually seen at Moe’s Tavern, along with Sam. He was 42 years old. He had a balding head.”

“Rest in peace,” said a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I can’t believe they killed off Larry Dalrymple on The Simpsons last night. #RIPLarry.”

Larry made his appearance in the very first episode, 1989 Christmas special “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”. He made occasional appearances over the years, usually without any dialogue. However, in the Season 2 episode “Bart Gets Hit by a Car”, the inebriated Larry checks out Marge Simpson and exclaims, “Who's the chick?”