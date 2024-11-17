Did Simpsons predict Jake Paul's win? Shocking post on YouTuber's fight with Mike Tyson is viral

Over 60 million people tuned in for the highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The fight saw the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-fighter winning against the 58-year-old boxing legend in a controversial fight which many claimed to be rigged in favour of Paul. Reacting to his fight with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson said he had no regrets about losing the match.(X/@ayeejuju, AP)

As the fight ended, fans took to social media to share their opinions on the bout, including a screenshot from the TV show Simpsons where Mike Tyson is defeated by Homer Simpson in a boxing match.

"The Simpsons really predicted everything," the post, which has a whopping 16 million views, read. The post was accompanied by screenshots from the show which showed an animated version of Mike Tyson punching Homer Simpson before he is declared the winner.

"I swear they have never missed a prediction," wrote one user, while another said, "The Simpsons getting hold of Time Machine to predict the outcome."

Take a look at the viral post here:

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Reacting to his fight with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson said he had no regrets about losing the match to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The boxing icon suffered a defeat by a unanimous decision after eight rounds. Fans also claimed the boxer did not look his best in the ring.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time," he said in a post on X.

The fight was crucial for the boxing legend as he had nearly died in June over health issues. "I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for," he said.