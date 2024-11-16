Netizens call Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight ‘rigged’ after controversial result

Boxing fans are buzzing with controversy following Jake Paul’s unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson in their professional heavyweight bout during a Netflix event. Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in a controversial unanimous decision during a Netflix event, leading fans to claim the fight was rigged after Tyson appeared to hold back in a key moment.

Despite Paul’s 78-74 win, social media erupted with claims that the fight was “rigged,” pointing to an exact moment in the opening round that raised eyebrows.

The moment in question came when Tyson cornered Paul against the ropes and delivered a powerful left hand but seemingly held back from following up. Fans took to social media, speculating that Tyson deliberately pulled his punches.

Netflix users repeatedly claims the bout was ‘rigged’

One X user cited, “Mike was holding back. He could of slammed Jake. Even in training, you can see the power. He just held back because the contract had to have Jake winning.”

“Right here is where Mike said, ‘Whoops, I gotta stop or I won’t get paid. #rigged.’” Another added, “The moment we knew it was rigged! I do believe the first 1 minute of the fight was legit and then they switched it to off,” another claimed.

Another joked, “Jake got scared with the hit and then dances around Mike like a balerina. Softie Jakes punches didnt budge Mike one bit!!!!!!”

Several critics also pointed to Tyson’s intense training videos leading up to the fight, suggesting his performance did not match the energy he displayed during preparations. One fan commented, “The fight was rigged. Have you not seen his training videos? bahahaha.”

Following the bout speaking to Ariel Helwani after the fight, Paul expressed, “First and foremost, Mike Tyson… he’s a legend, he’s the greatest to ever do it. This man is an icon. It’s just an honour to be able to fight him.”

Tyson, for his part, stated, “Absolutely happy [with the fight]. I knew he was a good fighter. I knew he was prepared. I came to fight. I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself.”