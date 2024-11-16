Jake Paul's Olympian girlfriend Jutta Leerdam drops jaws in skimpy outfit; all about the speed skater

All eyes were on the ring as boxing legend Mike Tyson faced off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. However, it was Jutta Leerdam, Paul's stunning girlfriend and Olympic silver medalist who stole the show at AT&T Stadium. The 25-year-old speed skater, who has been dating Paul since April 2023, has become a regular fixture at his fights. On Friday, November 15, Paul managed to beat legendary boxing champion Tyson by unanimous decision. Jake Paul's Olympian girlfriend Jutta Leerdam(Instagram)

Jutta Leerdam cheers for boyfriend during Paul vs Tyson match

Jutta Leerdam, the star speed skater who claimed silver in the 1000m race at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, turned heads for more than her athletic achievements as she joined Jake Paul in Dallas. Straight out of hitting the gym and updating her 5 Million Instagram followers with a quick little fit check, the Dutch sensation was spotted cheering for her beau for his highly anticipated Netflix showdown with Mike Tyson.

Dressed in a sleek, all-white gown that sparkled under the lights, Leerdam’s stunning look stole the spotlight. The power couple arrived arm-in-arm, with Jutta’s bold and eye-catching outfit leaving fans buzzing. “Girl ur are so beautiful and such an inspiration to women around the world ❤️❤️#im watching the fight for Jutta,” a fan commented. “Oh you slay,” another person added. Leerdam posted a video vibing with Paul ahead of the match, captioning it as, “Ready for fight night.”

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

Jutta Leerdam is a Dutch speed skater who specialises in sprint events. She turned professional in 2018 and has since achieved notable success in her athletic career. Leerdam has won two world titles in the 1000m distance (2020 and 2023), a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and a gold medal at the 2022 World Sprint Championships.

Before dating Paul, Jutta Leerdam was in a relationship with Dutch speed skater Koen Verweij. The duo reportedly began dating in 2017 but went their separate ways in 2022. Leerdam later revealed in a Netflix documentary that she connected with Paul through social media.

“Jake sent me a DM on Instagram and asked if I wanted to be on his podcast,” she said. “When he contacted me online, I thought, ‘What an arrogant idiot. He thinks he can do anything, but he won’t get me’... but we really clicked in these two fast-paced worlds on a deep and super personal level. Since that moment, we have been inseparable,” she said in Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson.

Who won the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

As expected, Jake Paul clinched a victory over Mike Tyson, who had been battling health issues earlier this year. The 30-year age gap between the two was evident as Paul won by unanimous decision after eight intense rounds, each lasting two minutes. Tyson came out strong but seemed too tired as the fight went on, while Paul only got stronger, keeping Tyson on the ropes in the later rounds. With this win, Paul’s record improved to 11-1. The fight also earned Paul a hefty payday, with reports estimating he’ll take home around $40 million, according to CBS.