Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight winner revealed in 'leaked script' with exact knockout round

A leaked 'script' detailing the outcome of tonight's highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight is circulating on the internet as the match kicks off this evening. The fake script, which resembles one that circulated ahead of Paul’s bout with Tommy Fury last year, reveals a dramatic play-by-play, with Paul landing a knockout blow in round five. While the authenticity of the script is highly questionable, it has certainly added buzz to Netflix’s coverage of the full fight card at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 15. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Live Updates(Reuters)

Is Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul's fight fixed?

The highly anticipated showdown between "Iron Mike" Tyson and Jake "The Problem Child" Paul kicked off at AT&T Stadium in Texas, with over 70,000 spectators in attendance and $17.8 million in ticket sales revenue, according to the reports. head of the match, a fake script surfaced, allegedly revealing how Tyson, at 58 years old, would face off against the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul.

The script detailed round 1 with Tyson, showing flashes of his old form, “lands a few jabs but Paul's youth shows in his superior mobility.” Round 2 sees “Tyson come alive with a powerful left hook to Paul's body, but Paul counters with jabs, showing better stamina and movement.” By Round 3, “The former champion responds with a vintage combination, but Paul slips most of it. The speed difference becomes more apparent as Paul begins finding his range with his jab.”

The script’s final reveal, though, comes in Round 5, when Paul delivers a decisive three-punch combination that forces Tyson back against the ropes. A powerful right hand follows, knocking Tyson down, and despite his best efforts, he fails to beat the ten-count, giving Paul the victory.

Originally scheduled for the summer, the fight was delayed due to Tyson's health issues. With massive bets being placed, the fight has sparked mega predictions that Tyson, at 58, may struggle to compete with the younger Paul. This exciting match will headline a fight card featuring seven bouts, adding even more anticipation to the evening

Mike Tyson warned ahead of the big Paul fight

Tyson will headline his first fight in four years and his first professional bout in nearly two decades. The two heavyweights are set to face off in an eight-round match, with each round lasting two minutes. However, reports suggest that Dr. Damon Zavala, Vice President of the Association of Ringside Physicians, has raised concerns, stating that Tyson may have already sustained injuries during training. "He's not at any more risk than any other fighter when it comes to his brain," he told Mirror. "His age won't put him at any more risk but [the worry with his] age is to do with his defence mechanism.

Dr. Zavala explains Tyson's focus on punch resistance and neck strength but warns that "second impact syndrome" could pose a major risk if Tyson was injured during sparring. “ If he was sparring hard and was rocked or even knocked out, he will go into the fight at a much higher risk of brain damage or of brain bleeds. That is always a concern but unfortunately, we don't have fighters who are forthcoming with that information."