Mike Tyson credits toad venom for retirement u-turn in Jake Paul Netflix showdown: ‘Smoke it. Then you meet God’

Mike Tyson is set to face Jake Paul in a professional eight-round boxing fight, at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson has a 50-6 record, with 44 knockouts, and is regarded by many to be the greatest boxers in history, but hasn't fought a professional bout since 2005. On the other hand, the YouTube celebrity has a 9-1 record. US boxer Mike Tyson (L) and US boxer-actor Jake Paul (R) face each other.(AFP)

Tyson already added drama to the upcoming bout by slapping Paul during the weigh-in. Now the boxing legend has also revealed to Interview Magazine that God told him to come out of retirement while he was undergoing the hallucinogenic effects of smoking toad venom.

During the interview, the 58-year-old mentioned that he was under the influence of the Sonoran Desert toad's venom. He said, "You rub it down until it become fine sand, and then you smoke it. Then you meet God. And this is what God told me to do."

The match will be live streamed on Netflix, and could also be a huge boost to Jake's publicity. Jake's YouTube channel has already more than 20 million subscribers.

In the interview, Tyson also revealed that he first smoked toad venom around seven years ago, with the assistance of a shaman. Speaking about what he felt during the experience, he said, "That I’m nothing, but I’m everything."

"It’s good to be afraid because you realize there’s nothing to be afraid of. That’s what the toad is all about: dying with dignity, and not being afraid of dying," he added.

The Sonoran Desert toad has secretions which produce a hallucinogen known as 5-MeO-DMT, and has been an attraction for people into psychedelics to treat mental disorders and addiction.

Explaining why toad venom has not been legalized yet, Tyson explained that "everybody might start loving each other."

He added, "And we don’t want that, do we?"

Tyson also explained that he wasn't participating in the fight due to money. "This fight is not going to change my life or my finances or nothing. You got a YouTuber that has 70 million fans. And I’m the greatest fighter since the beginning of life, so what does that make? That makes an explosion of excitement," he added.