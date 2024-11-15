Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during final face-off before fight; furious Paul declares 'It's personal now; he must die'

Mike Tyson's much-awaited fight against Jake Paul is upcoming, but the legendary boxer had a controversial weight-in. During the weight-in, Jake tried to irritate the veteran by surprising him when approaching, but was slapped in response. Jake tried to get in Tyson’s face when approaching him. Mike Tyson, left, slaps Jake Paul during a weigh-in.(AP)

Just as Tyson slapped Jake, the two had to be separated by their teams. Everyone rushed to stop it from blowing it further, so it didn't lead or trigger a bigger reaction from the Youtube personality

The fight will be streamed on Netflix, and it will be interesting for fans to see how Tyson deals with Jake, considering he is 57-years-old now. Tyson seemed annoyed at both hype events with fans.

Tyson, weighed in at 228.4 pounds after stepping onto the scales, wearing only a pair of Versace briefs, and barely spoke to Jake. Before leaving with his entourage, he said, “Talking's over.”

Responding to the slap, Jake said, "I didn't even feel it -- he's angry. He's an angry little elf...cute slap buddy."

“He must die,” he further remarked.

Tyson's return to boxing has also been criticised by many, who have pointed out his old age. Eddie Hearn called it 'dangerous'. Speaking to BBC, he said, "I'm in awe of him. He's one of my favourite ever fighters, one of the greatest of all time, but he's a 58-year-old man."

"You only need to speak to him and look at him to know this guy should not be in a ring again."

"Everybody loves a dollar bill, including me, but sometimes the green-eyed monster can make you take some bad decisions and I think this is one of them," he added.

Meanwhile, Tyson feels that he is ready for the fight. "I'm doing well. I'm just looking forward to the fight. Really looking forward to it. When you think about it, regardless of me being how old I am, this guy only has 10 fights. If I see this fight 10% of what I was, he only has 10 fights. He couldn't match that. And that’s being sincere. If I’m 10%, he can’t match it," he said.