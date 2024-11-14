Jake Paul trolls Mike Tyson with $100k diamond ear covering ahead of their fight: ‘I’m not getting my…'
Jake Paul showcases a diamond ear covering as a jab at Mike Tyson's past, with their fight streaming live on Netflix.
Jake Paul made a taunting gesture towards his opponent Mike Tyson ahead of their fight on Saturday. In a press conference for the same, Paul flashed his diamond-covered ear covering costing him $100k. The ear-covering was a taunt towards Tyson’s ear-bite incident years ago. The Paul vs Tyson fight is scheduled to hit on Netflix on November 15. It will be the platform’s first live boxing match stream ever.
Also Read: Secret Service agent fired for inviting lover to Obamas' Hawaii mansion for sex in Michelle's bathroom
Jake Paul subtly taunts Mike Tyson
Just two days prior to the scheduled live fight, a press conference was held at the Toyota Music Factory in Irwin, Texas. During the conference, host Ariel Helwani took notice of Paul’s ear covering and pointed towards it. The Youtuber turned boxer replied, “I'm not getting my s*** bit off on Friday night. So I got my diamond, spiked, ear covers right there,” as reported by The Daily Mail.
The comment was made referencing Tyson's infamous bite on Evander Holyfield in their 1997 heavyweight rematch. The incident shocked the entire boxing industry 27 years ago with this incident. Paul even wore it on his right ear’s helix during the presser.
Also Read: Danica Patrick reveals amount Trump campaign gave her to endorse him, takes dig at Harris supporter Megan Thee Stallion
Tyson and Paul’s recent boxing history
Tyson, who is 58 years old, hasn't fought in an official professional match for 19 years. However, he did take part in a non-competitive exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. He holds a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts in addition to being considered a boxing legend.
Paul, on the other hand, who is 27 years old, has won several fights against athletes and fighters who were no longer in their prime. He has beaten people like Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, Nate Robinson, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry, all of whom were past their best fighting years. Meanwhile, Paul walks with a 10-1 record with 7 knockouts.