Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jake Paul trolls Mike Tyson with $100k diamond ear covering ahead of their fight: ‘I’m not getting my…'

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 14, 2024 06:20 PM IST

Jake Paul showcases a diamond ear covering as a jab at Mike Tyson's past, with their fight streaming live on Netflix.

Jake Paul made a taunting gesture towards his opponent Mike Tyson ahead of their fight on Saturday. In a press conference for the same, Paul flashed his diamond-covered ear covering costing him $100k. The ear-covering was a taunt towards Tyson’s ear-bite incident years ago. The Paul vs Tyson fight is scheduled to hit on Netflix on November 15. It will be the platform’s first live boxing match stream ever.

Ahead of their November 15 fight, Jake Paul taunts Mike Tyson with a $100k diamond ear-covering, referencing Tyson's 1997 ear-bite. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Ahead of their November 15 fight, Jake Paul taunts Mike Tyson with a $100k diamond ear-covering, referencing Tyson's 1997 ear-bite. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Also Read: Secret Service agent fired for inviting lover to Obamas' Hawaii mansion for sex in Michelle's bathroom

Jake Paul subtly taunts Mike Tyson

Just two days prior to the scheduled live fight, a press conference was held at the Toyota Music Factory in Irwin, Texas. During the conference, host Ariel Helwani took notice of Paul’s ear covering and pointed towards it. The Youtuber turned boxer replied, “I'm not getting my s*** bit off on Friday night. So I got my diamond, spiked, ear covers right there,” as reported by The Daily Mail. 

The comment was made referencing Tyson's infamous bite on Evander Holyfield in their 1997 heavyweight rematch. The incident shocked the entire boxing industry 27 years ago with this incident. Paul even wore it on his right ear’s helix during the presser.

Also Read: Danica Patrick reveals amount Trump campaign gave her to endorse him, takes dig at Harris supporter Megan Thee Stallion

Tyson and Paul’s recent boxing history 

Tyson, who is 58 years old, hasn't fought in an official professional match for 19 years. However, he did take part in a non-competitive exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. He holds a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts in addition to being considered a boxing legend.

Paul, on the other hand, who is 27 years old, has won several fights against athletes and fighters who were no longer in their prime. He has beaten people like Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, Nate Robinson, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry, all of whom were past their best fighting years. Meanwhile, Paul walks with a 10-1 record with 7 knockouts.

 

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //