Jake Paul trolls Mike Tyson with $100k diamond ear covering ahead of their fight: ‘I’m not getting my…'

Jake Paul made a taunting gesture towards his opponent Mike Tyson ahead of their fight on Saturday. In a press conference for the same, Paul flashed his diamond-covered ear covering costing him $100k. The ear-covering was a taunt towards Tyson’s ear-bite incident years ago. The Paul vs Tyson fight is scheduled to hit on Netflix on November 15. It will be the platform’s first live boxing match stream ever. Ahead of their November 15 fight, Jake Paul taunts Mike Tyson with a $100k diamond ear-covering, referencing Tyson's 1997 ear-bite. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Jake Paul subtly taunts Mike Tyson

Just two days prior to the scheduled live fight, a press conference was held at the Toyota Music Factory in Irwin, Texas. During the conference, host Ariel Helwani took notice of Paul’s ear covering and pointed towards it. The Youtuber turned boxer replied, “I'm not getting my s*** bit off on Friday night. So I got my diamond, spiked, ear covers right there,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

The comment was made referencing Tyson's infamous bite on Evander Holyfield in their 1997 heavyweight rematch. The incident shocked the entire boxing industry 27 years ago with this incident. Paul even wore it on his right ear’s helix during the presser.

Tyson and Paul’s recent boxing history

Tyson, who is 58 years old, hasn't fought in an official professional match for 19 years. However, he did take part in a non-competitive exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. He holds a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts in addition to being considered a boxing legend.

Paul, on the other hand, who is 27 years old, has won several fights against athletes and fighters who were no longer in their prime. He has beaten people like Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, Nate Robinson, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry, all of whom were past their best fighting years. Meanwhile, Paul walks with a 10-1 record with 7 knockouts.