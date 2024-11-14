Danica Patrick reveals amount Trump campaign gave her to endorse him, takes dig at Harris supporter Megan Thee Stallion

Danica Patrick disclosed the amount she received from the Trump campaign for extending her support to the GOP leader before the presidential election. Danica Patrick's revelation comes as an attack on Megan Thee Stallion's purportedly large $5 million payout from Vice President Kamala Harris.(USA TODAY Sports)

Patrick's revelation comes as an attack on Megan Thee Stallion's purportedly large $5 million payout from Vice President Kamala Harris.

As she got ready to cast her first ballot, the 42-year-old former NASCAR racer poured her support behind Trump.

Danica accompanied the 45th president on a free pre-election tour and even spoke at a Trump rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, before the 2024 election.

According to reports, Megan, 29, received a staggering $5 million payment from the Harris campaign for her July campaign trail appearance. However, the Vice President's office has not responded to the allegations.

Danica Patrick targets Megan and her performance

After resharing a clip of Megan's performance on X on Tuesday, Danica wrote: “All the events, rally’s, interviews, social posts….. I did for free. Actually spent a fair amount on wardrobe.”

“But to be fair, I can’t twerk so…. It all adds up,” she added in reference to Megan's energetic performance inside Georgia State University's Convocation Center.

Danica Patrick and her support to Trump

Before Trump was named the 47th president of the United States, Danica posted a several images to Instagram that showed her day of travel with the GOP leader. In her post, he mentioned how she communicated with him about racing vehicles, and described his energy as “truly unbelievable”.

During her speech in Pennsylvania, a battleground state that Trump won, Danica blasted the celebrities who endorsed Harris.

“Now I'm speaking. I'm not paid to be here. I don't have a teleprompter. I'm winging this right now, everybody. I don't need a telephone,” she stated while referring to rapper Cardi B, who had teleprompter problems during her address for Harris before finally reading her lyrics off a phone.