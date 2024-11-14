Secret Service agent fired for inviting lover to Obamas' Hawaii mansion for sex in Michelle's bathroom

A Secret Service agent landed into trouble in 2022 when he brought a lover to the Obamas' beachside Hawaii home while he was tasked with protecting the former president, the law enforcement official's ex-girlfriend claimed in a new book. The Secret Service agent was tasked with keeping the Obama family safe, including their daughters Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26. (Reuters)

According to Koryeah Dwanyen's Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma, the agent, whom she referred to as “Dale,” invited her to the Hawaii estate of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in 2022 during their absence, reported ABC.

“No one will know,” she quoted the agent as saying. Quoting her she said he assured that if anything would go wrong then only he would get in trouble.

Dwanyen also claimed in the book, which she self-published on October 28, that “Dale” offered to have sex in the First Lady's bathroom, “like a mile-high club.”

US Secret Service speaks out

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, told ABC News that an incident resembling the one in the memoir had actually occurred and that the agent in question was consequently dismissed from his job.

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission,” he said.

“As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated.”

While the protectees weren't there when the incident happened, their activities were a grave breach of agency's policies and protectees' trust, Guglielmi said.

Where did Dwanyen meet the agent?

Dwanyen reportedly met the agent while she was on vacation in Martha's Vineyard. He was tasked with keeping the Obama family safe, including their daughters Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26. In her tell-all, she revealed that the agent claimed that he was divorced, but she later found out he was still married.

In her telephone interview with ABC News, she stated, one of her friends warned, “You were a walking national security risk.”