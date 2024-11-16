Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Live Updates: Slugfest expected as 'Iron Mike' and 'Problem Child' eye bragging rights
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Live Updates: In one of the most highly-anticipated sports encounters of the year, a titanic clash between one of the finest boxers of all time and an upstart on the rise. The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, a battle of generations that will put two fighters 31 years apart in what is expected to be one of the most-watched boxing matches of the century....Read More
Originally slated to take place in the summer but delayed due to health problems with Tyson, the date has finally arrived when Kid Dynamite will don the gloves again in a professional capacity. Although Tyson has fought exhibition bouts in the years since his official retirement in 2005, this fight is licensed as a professional boxing match, marking it as the 59th of his career, almost 40 years after his first as a teenager.
In the other corner will be Jake Paul, the actor-turned-Youtuber-turned-boxer who has enjoyed a fast start to his own professional career. Originally having begun boxing as part of the Youtuber boxing match trend, Paul is one of those who has turned professional, and sought to make a career out of the sport. He holds a strong 10-1 record in his young career, and although he will have to make the jump up to heavyweight to combat Tyson, is somewhat feared for the youth and energy as well as the one-punch-knockout power he brings to the table.
There have already been plenty of verbal barbs tossed back and forth between the two camps, playing up a sort of drama that is only right for a fight being hosted and live-streamed worldwide on Netflix, with plenty of build-up and heightened expectations as two of the biggest-name boxers of recent times lock horns. Further, there was controversy and drama at the weigh-in, as Tyson took poorly to his younger opponent getting in his face, and initiating a small brawl with a hit to Paul’s face.
Although ‘Iron Mike’ has by far has the more impressive credentials in boxing, with an undisputed heavyweight champion title in his past and 50 wins in his career, the age and rustiness is by far the biggest question mark. Paul is only 27 compared to Tyson’s 58, much fresher and likely to be quicker, more energetic, and with far more reps on the big stage in the recent past.
Many are predicting that Tyson won’t be able to match up to his younger adversary in this big-ticket match-up in Texas, but Tyson pointed out that they don’t call him the Baddest Man of the Planet for no reason, Whichever way it goes, with so many eyes on this contest, plenty of drama and spectacle is the least that can be expected from Tyson vs Paul.
Jake Paul will get USD 40 million for the fight, and it is reported that he will get almost double his opponent as Tyson will get USD 20 million. However, Tyson revealed that he didn't accept it because of the money.
Jake Paul appeared to step on Mike Tyson's foot in a sneaky manner at the weigh-in, and the Iron Mike didn't like it and slapped the YouTuber-turned-boxer.
Mike Tyson has a 50-6 professional record, with 44 knockouts and two no-contests. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has a 10-1 professional record with seven knockouts, but most of his opponents are former UFC fighters and not boxers. Paul's only defeat came against Tommy Fury.
The main card of the event features four fights.
- Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
- Super Lightweight: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano for IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles
- Welterweight: Mario Barrios (c) vs. Abel Ramos for WBC title
- Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
Owing to the big age gap between the two boxers, there are some changes in the traditional rules. The gloves will weigh four ounces more than the ones used by professional heavyweights, offering greater protection for the fighters. The fight will have eight scheduled rounds and last two minutes each rather than the traditional three in men's professional boxing.
