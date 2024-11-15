HTLS 2024 live updates: Mindset crucial to finish strong, says Swapnil Kusale on India's 4th place finishes at Olympics
HTLS 2024 live updates: Welcome to the 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS). This landmark edition brings together leaders and icons from across the fields of politics, sports, business, health and science, and entertainment. The summit is being held from November 14 to November 16.
Key speakers at the summit include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, Aditya Birla Group Chairperson K. M. Birla, and actor Akshay Kumar, among others.
On Day 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, speakers include Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India; Arvind Narayanan, Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University; and Olympic and Paralympic medallists P.R. Sreejesh, Sumit Antil, and Swapnil Kusale.
On the first day, Minister of road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari, Flex CEO Revathi Advaithi, and chess grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and Harika Dronavalli Chandra were guests at the summit.
HTLS was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas, and present international-quality thought platforms aimed at solutions.
The last twenty-one summits have been outstanding successes, with attendance by leaders from India and around the world. The audience has included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators, and analysts. Over the years, the summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited forums.
At HTLS 2023, the global thought leaders discussed and shared their views on progressing “Beyond Barriers”.
HTLS 2024: Swapnil Kusale on India's 4th finishes at the Olympics
“It’s because of mindset only. To play a little more confidently after getting to that stage. A lot of people have understood it. Not just at the final but even in the build up. Most of our athletes have done well this time and I am sure it will get better,” says the Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter.
HTLS 2024: How India can emulate China to become by identifying sporting regions, explains Sreejesh
Sreejesh says it is important to identify talent at an early age. “You need to find out talents from the very beginning, you know, at a small age. And we need to categorize players, you know. In some way, we can follow China because of the play they test the genes, how they categorize their kids into different sports. Because if they find out that the kid is going to grow more than 6ft, they're they're pushing them to play volleyball or basketball or if they're small, I mean, they they need to guide them into some other sport. So that's one of the things. Second thing is region-wise categories. As I mentioned, Kerala is quite familiar with football. So the agility that the players have is different than any other part. When it comes to hockey , Punjab is a hub for hockey. We can focus in regions. Which sport is familiar where and we can push them. And finally, there is education. We need to start this sporting culture, from the school level, and to the families,” says Sreejesh.
Sreejesh says parents should encourage their kids to take up different sports.
"That's one thing I always feel we are lacking a lot because I have never seen my parents doing any sporting activity. So it's quite hard for me to start from scratch. We need to educate the family that sports is not a bad thing. Sport is good. You can have a very good future in sport. There are a lot of other parts of sports. Like you if you want to pursue a job in sport you can be a video analyst, physiotherapist, Sports doctors, nutritionist, psychologist, coaches, assistant coaches. So that a lot of careers which you can pick up from sports. Once the parents understand that, then they will definitely push their kids to play because everyone has a different mentality. Like if you take up sports, then your education career goes down or your future is not on the right track.
“We need to introduce kids into different sport, not any one sport. I'm not saying that every cricket should play hockey. No, we need to give them options. If they like it, they can continue it. If they don't like it, drop it. We also need to ensure mental health is on the right track. We need to see the ultimate dream in their eyes when they start,” the legendary goalkeeper adds.
HTLS 2024: ‘Reaching the top is easier but to be there is tough,’ says Sumit Antil.
HTLS 2024: “Reaching the top is still easier but to be there is tough. Everything reminds you of it. When I enter the ground, I feel I am the best. And I want to compete with myself. But that is not my feeling when I am training. Depends on the mindset, surrounding. These things shape your thinking. When we didn’t have facilities, we performed well then. Now when we have these things, we also have some responsibilities,” says Sumit Antil.
HTLS 2024: PR Sreejesh on the changing landscape of Indian hockey
HTLS 2024: “We had a rich history when we used to play on the grass. Later when the Europeans introduced the astroturf. That's the time the downfall of Indian hockey started. It's not because, we didn't had good players. It's because the surface was really tough to, you know, adjust and lack of fields in India because it's too expensive for us to maintain. That's why it became really tough for us to come into the top. And second thing is exposure. European exposure or any other international exposure. Before 2000, 2010, we never got that kind of foreign exposure. That was the second reason why we were not at the top levels. The best part is when the Europeans introduced the astroturf, they brought a lot of techniques. It's more about physicality. It's more of a technique. It's about tactics, sort of the skills. The game is not anymore about just skill, it's changed. The entire game changed a lot. And the changes took place after we got our first European coach, Jose Brasa. He joined us in 2008. After that, he introduced us into the European style of hockey, how we need to play. On a different kind. New methods, latest technology. We used to get video analysts into the team and gradually we started to develop. We started to adapt to the new style. We, learned the basics again,” says PR Sreejesh.
"We used to play more Test matches. When we started to get more international exposure, then we realised that we are capable of beating any team on a given day. And I should say that hockey league also played a wonderful role to develop hockey in India because, when you play, alongside players at the top level, in front of a huge crowd, it helps.
“Over the period, the players' mentality changed a lot. Before, everyone just wanted to be part of the national team. Now, people want to go to the Olympics and win a gold medal. So the thinking mentality changed over period. And I think, I, I definitely it took almost 10 to 15 years to achieve this,” Sreejesh adds.
HTLS 2024: Swapnil Kusale on the historic bronze medal in 50m 3 positions event at Paris Olympics
HTLS 2024: Swapnil Kusale shares his shooting journey. “Shooting was never a passion as such. I liked it so I took it up but later I realised that winning a medal at the Olympics is a huge deal. That spiked my interest and that's what spurred me to continue with dedication,” Swapnil says.
Swapnil's Paris Olympics bronze medal was India's first in the 50m 3 positions shooting discipline.
“It obviously has a lot of challenges. Slightly tougher than pistol and air rifle. The range is open and there are factors like wind etc. But that's what makes it exciting. And even the bullets are real. All these things helped get my interest,” he said.
HTLS 2024: Paralympic medalist Sumit Antil's journey: How did wrestling help in javelin?
“I used to wrestle as a kid. The place where I come from – Sonipat – there is wrestling in every house. It has a sporting culture of wrestling. For 8 years, I wrestled before I ran into an accident in 2015. For two years, I thought of pursuing academics to pick up a job and get my life to stabilise. But I soon realised that I can't do 9-5 jobs. I have to return to sports. Then someone told me about Para-Games. When I went to do research, I found out that Javelin is a sport that looks nice at first. By looking at some senior athletes and how they were throwing javelin, I made up my mind. The whole thing really appealed to me – how the javelin travels and at what speed. That's how I started,” says Sumit.
“Wrestling has helped me in javelin. I picked up traits of elite wrestlers and as I gradually made a switch to javelin, I had gained strength in my muscles. I had thought, very early in my career, of breaking the world record. That was always the target,” he adds.
HTLS 2024: How did PR Sreejesh become a hockey player?
HTLS 2024: “It's destiny. That's what I always call it because Kerala is quite familiar with football, athletics, and even volleyball. But, my journey started from GV Raja Sports school, where I joined as an athlete. So I used to be a short putter. During that time, I was short. Then when it comes to competitive sports, I was not a perfect sportsperson. Just a 12-year-old kid, who took his baby steps into sports, joined a sport school. It was not a place where I felt comfortable. Kids always wanted to be in a comfort zone. Athletics is a place where every second day, there used to be a new champion. When I found that I don't have any future in, athletics. I sort of tried fix into some other place, I tried football, volleyball, basketball, then at last, I ended up in hockey,” says PR Sreejesh.
“The reason behind hockey is this. In Kerala, if you represent your state, in the nationals, you will get 60 marks in the board exams. So that was my first motto to get into hockey. Then again, there was another question mark: Why goalkeeping. Goalkeeping? Because, as I mentioned, I was fatty, I was short. I'm a person who doesn't like to run a lot and a person who doesn't want to work hard. So that's how I ended up in goalkeeping,” the former India keeper adds.
HTLS 2024: PR Sreejesh talks about the iconic celebration in Tokyo Olympics
HTLS 2024: First of all, I don't know how I celebrated that iconic moment because, in Tokyo, what happened was that the bronze medal match was in the early morning. So after the match, we had enough time to celebrate on the field. And as you know that it was Covid time then so there were no spectators. The stadium was free. Then I thought 'Okay, it can be my last tournament. And I just wanted to enjoy my medal my way. So, I tried to climb on the goalpost once before during a training session, and I succeeded. Then I thought, okay, this is going to be good for me. That's how I climbed on the goalpost. And I never thought that that picture was going to go so viral. I mean, Nowadays, it's become a phase for, hockey. But, but that was a fantastic moment for me. And I thought, okay, that's where I wanted to end up my career when I sat on that goalpost, all the emotions, my entire journey, it's just a game in front of my eyes. And I just enjoyed it. So that moment pushed me to climb on that goalpost.
HTLS 2024: PR Sreejesh, Sumit Antil and Swapnil Kusale are our next guests
HTLS 2024: India's two-time Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, paralympic champion Sumit Antil, and Olympic bronze medal-winning shooter Swapnil Kusale are our next guests. He is speaking to HT's national sports editor, Ashish Magotra.
HTLS 2024: "We are seeing an interesting Silicon Valley vs Silicon Valley dynamic," says Prof. Arvind Narayanan
Prof. Arvind Narayanan says: “We're seeing an interesting Silicon Valley versus Silicon Valley dynamic. When a company like Apple, for instance, is the device maker, they want to track our activities as much as possible. However, they also try to prevent websites or apps from tracking us through Safari or the iOS App Tracking Transparency feature. This creates an interesting contradiction.”
HTLS 2024: Prof. Arvind Narayanan on data tracking
“When we use apps on our phones or browse websites on our computers, we might think we are interacting with a particular app or website. However, hidden behind that app or website are often dozens of other companies that are essentially making notes of what we do online,” says Prof. Arvind Narayanan at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
He adds that this data is then used to tailor ads for various other commercial purposes.
HTLS 2024: ‘Artificial General Intelligence is decades away,’ says Prof. Arvind Narayanan
Prof. Arvind Narayanan says: "I think AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) is many, many years away, possibly decades away. It's hard to predict exactly what the timeline will be, but we have thought deeply about where AI technology stands now and what is required to reach AGI. To me, AGI would be an AI system capable of automating most of the tasks that people currently do in the economy."
HTLS 2024: Prof. Arvind Narayanan on regulating AI
Prof. Arvind Narayanan says: "I think the best way to approach AI regulation is not to focus solely on the AI itself but rather on the harms that we are concerned about. The regulation should aim to mitigate the risk of those harms, regardless of whether AI is being used. I’m most optimistic about this style of AI regulation."
HTLS 2024: Learning curve for generative AI is going to be slow, says Prof. Arvind Narayanan
"With any new technology, there is a learning curve. We’re still learning to use the internet and social media in a more responsible way, and that has taken several decades. I believe that for generative AI as well, the learning curve will be slow...and we’re seeing these new technical systems being released on a timescale that is perhaps too fast for people to fully adapt to," says Prof. Arvind Narayanan.
HTLS 2024: Prof. Arvind Narayanan on AI bias and hallucinations
"In the last couple of years, a lot of progress has been made on the issue of bias. For instance, one type of bias occurs when generative AI is primarily trained on text and images from the Western world. As a result, it may not perform well in tasks like speaking Indian languages or accurately representing the culture of many countries," Professor Arvind Narayanan says.
He adds: "On the other hand, the hallucination problem has been harder to solve. However, we are increasingly seeing chatbots that don't just answer questions from their memory but retrieve information from the web and try to summarize it. This reduces the rate of hallucinations, although it doesn't completely solve the problem."
HTLS 2024: Everyone should use AI tools responsibly, says Prof. Arvind Narayanan
"It's not a matter of saying everybody should use these tools responsibly. There will always be bad actors and we need regulation to address them," Professor Arvind Narayanan says at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
HTLS 2024: AI has many benefits but also risks, says Prof. Arvind Narayanan
"AI has many benefits, but it also has risks. AI being widely available to consumers is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, for the first time in recent years, anyone can now access really powerful AI systems, which were previously only available to companies and governments," says Arvind Narayanan, Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University.
HTLS 2024: Next session begins
Arvind Narayanan, Professor of Computer Science, Princeton University is in conversation with Vishal Mathur, Technology Editor, Hindustan Times.
HTLS 2024: Need charging infrastructure on highways, says Balbir Singh Dhillon
"Within cities, there’s no problem. It’s on highways where we need high-speed charging infrastructure," Balbir Singh Dhillon says.
HTLS 2024: Balbir Singh Dhillon on govt's 30% EV penetration target by 2030
"I think it's a little optimistic, but let me add a caveat -- if we are able to develop the charging infrastructure properly and provide the necessary convenience to customers, it’s very much possible."
HTLS 2024: Balbir Singh Dhillon on EV battery costs
"I think as volumes (of EV vehicles) grow, costs will come down, and we are in the process of reaching those threshold volumes. It may not be the case for us in India yet, but over time, our group has started manufacturing these batteries at several of our plants globally. As we begin manufacturing them ourselves, the costs will decrease," says Audi India’s Balbir Singh Dhillon.
HTLS 2024: Very happy with Centre's initiatives on electric vehicles, says Balbir Singh Dhillon
"We are very happy with the initiatives taken by the central government. The GST is 5%, compared to 48-50% for ICE cars in the luxury segment we operate in. Additionally, the government is helping improve charging infrastructure...some state governments have reduced registration costs. All of this is certainly helping us," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon says.
HTLS 2024: On the role of government policy on electric vehicles
"Most of the countries that have achieved major success in electric mobility—countries like Norway, Iceland, Sweden, the Netherlands, etc.—have done so with strong government support," Balbir Singh Dhillon says.
HTLS 2024: Balbir Singh Dhillon on setting up charging infrastructure in India
On a question about the kind of challenges Audi is facing in setting up charging infrastructure across the country, Balbir Singh Dhillon says: "Well, first and foremost, there’s the geography of the country. As you can understand, we are a very large country. We have set up 140 charging points, most of them at our dealerships or our group brand dealerships. We’ve also set up an ultra-fast charging station at BKC in Mumbai.
He adds: "However, there will always be a limitation for us, as we are not a dedicated charging infrastructure company. So, while we are trying to support this journey as much as we can, physical charging infrastructure will remain a challenge."
HTLS 2024: Balbir Singh Dhillon on feedback from EV buyers
"Our customers own more than one car. So, for them, owning an electric car has been a pleasure so far," Balbir Singh Dhillon says at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. However, he adds that Audi has received questions about charging infrastructure between the two cities and the car's resale value.
HTLS 2024: Four things have to come together to make EVs a success, says Balbir Singh Dhillon
Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon says that four things have to come together to make EVs a success in India. They are customers, charging stations, policy and original equipment manufacturers.
HTLS 2024: Balbir Singh Dhillon on electric vehicles
"Keep in mind that we are still at the very beginning of electric mobility. It's not that we've covered many years. It's only been a few years since the industry took the leap and jumped into this new segment with new technology," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon says at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
HTLS 2024: Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon to kick off day 2 of summit
Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, will be in conversation with Ravi Krishnan, editor-in-chief, Mint.