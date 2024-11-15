Nov 15, 2024 6:42 PM IST

Sreejesh says it is important to identify talent at an early age. “You need to find out talents from the very beginning, you know, at a small age. And we need to categorize players, you know. In some way, we can follow China because of the play they test the genes, how they categorize their kids into different sports. Because if they find out that the kid is going to grow more than 6ft, they're they're pushing them to play volleyball or basketball or if they're small, I mean, they they need to guide them into some other sport. So that's one of the things. Second thing is region-wise categories. As I mentioned, Kerala is quite familiar with football. So the agility that the players have is different than any other part. When it comes to hockey , Punjab is a hub for hockey. We can focus in regions. Which sport is familiar where and we can push them. And finally, there is education. We need to start this sporting culture, from the school level, and to the families,” says Sreejesh.

Sreejesh says parents should encourage their kids to take up different sports.

"That's one thing I always feel we are lacking a lot because I have never seen my parents doing any sporting activity. So it's quite hard for me to start from scratch. We need to educate the family that sports is not a bad thing. Sport is good. You can have a very good future in sport. There are a lot of other parts of sports. Like you if you want to pursue a job in sport you can be a video analyst, physiotherapist, Sports doctors, nutritionist, psychologist, coaches, assistant coaches. So that a lot of careers which you can pick up from sports. Once the parents understand that, then they will definitely push their kids to play because everyone has a different mentality. Like if you take up sports, then your education career goes down or your future is not on the right track.

“We need to introduce kids into different sport, not any one sport. I'm not saying that every cricket should play hockey. No, we need to give them options. If they like it, they can continue it. If they don't like it, drop it. We also need to ensure mental health is on the right track. We need to see the ultimate dream in their eyes when they start,” the legendary goalkeeper adds.