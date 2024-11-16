Menu Explore
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Netflix suffers streaming glitches, sparks meme fest

BySanya Jain
Nov 16, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Fans who logged into Netflix to watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul were left frustrated as the streaming giant suffered a series of buffering issues.

Millions who logged into Netflix to watch the highly-anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were left frustrated as the streaming giant suffered a series of issues during the event. The boxing event was broadcast live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While the stadium was sold out for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, those watching from home had to battle buffering issues and snags during the live broadcast.

Jake Paul, left, fights Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
Jake Paul, left, fights Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

Viewers were naturally unhappy, given that the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight was one of the most anticipated events to stream on Netflix. Fans took to social media to complain about the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight buffering issues on Netflix.

The streaming glitches and the dreaded circle of buffering sparked some hilarious memes. In fact, #NetflixFight became one of the top trends on X (formerly Twitter) as viewers took recourse in humour to vent their frustration.

Take a look at some of the best memes on Netflix streaming issues:

One person made a whole parody account pretending to be the VP of Sports Streaming at Netflix

It was not just buffering issues that plagued Netflix. Viewers also complained about having to watch the fight in low resolution:

And the fact that viewers were told their internet connection might be the problem only fueled more anger

Jake Paul won a unanimous decision over Mike Tyson - the fight wasn't close on the judge's cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73.

(Also read: Mike Tyson accidentally flashed everyone before Jake Paul fight. Video goes viral)

